Midwinter is one of the best times to see good, rewarding art. Here are five shows worth getting off the sofa and putting on your woollies for. The meaty truthfulness of the great Berlin-born British painter gets a big, sprawling stage in this centenary show. Few modern artists have held their own beside the old masters in the National Gallery as easily. Freud belongs here. His early works with their hallucinatory precision emulate the objectivity of an earlier German portraitist in England, Hans Holbein, but his later, looser style was forged from looking long and hard at another Renaissance painter, Titian. His portraits are unsentimental yet compassionate, carnal yet all about the mystery of consciousness.

