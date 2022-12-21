Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
People stunned to discover who Lily Collins’ massively famous dad is
Fans of Emily In Paris might be used to shocks and surprises involving Lily Collins, but nothing could prepare people for the discovery of who her dad is. It's not like the actor has been going around actively hiding her family members from the world, but after the third season of Emily In Paris arrived on Netflix, many fans made the connection by doing some research into the star.
King Charles praises William in Christmas speech but leaves out Harry
This year marks the first time King Charles III gave the royal Christmas Day speech following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead of his address, many Brits were left wondering whether he'd give a mention to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As most of you will be well aware,...
Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment
A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
The Holiday actor shocks fans by revealing she has a child
Every year when Christmas rolls around and those iconic seasonal movies grace our screens once more we can't help but wonder, where did those actors go and what are they doing now?. If you've ever seen the loveable Christmas rom-com, The Holiday, you'll be familiar with the little girl who...
Deleted Harry Potter scene explains huge end of movie plot hole
The Harry Potter movie series are essential viewing, especially over the Christmas holidays, but one film in particular has a plot hole that has left viewers scratching their heads. Eleven years after the finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wrapped up, the finale scene has still left...
Hallmark has made two different Christmas movies from the same film footage
No matter how cheesy they may be, Hallmark movies are an essential part of the Christmas season for a lot of people. Seriously, some people devour these films like they're the hottest new Netflix series - and it looks like the production company are struggling to keep up with the demand.
Are you bored yet? Five art shows to be dazzled by over the Christmas season
Midwinter is one of the best times to see good, rewarding art. Here are five shows worth getting off the sofa and putting on your woollies for. The meaty truthfulness of the great Berlin-born British painter gets a big, sprawling stage in this centenary show. Few modern artists have held their own beside the old masters in the National Gallery as easily. Freud belongs here. His early works with their hallucinatory precision emulate the objectivity of an earlier German portraitist in England, Hans Holbein, but his later, looser style was forged from looking long and hard at another Renaissance painter, Titian. His portraits are unsentimental yet compassionate, carnal yet all about the mystery of consciousness.
UK’s most premature twins celebrate first Christmas at home
The UK's most premature twins will be spending their first Christmas at home this year. Miracle babies Harry and Harley were born at a tiny 22 weeks, with medics warning parents Jade and Steve that the twins would likely not survive. Even 12 weeks later, when the little ones spent...
Zac Efron fans lovestruck after he shares heartwarming birthday post for sister
Zac Efron has melted fans’ hearts after posting a sweet snap to mark his little sister Olivia’s birthday, with people joking that their ovaries are now 'on fire' thanks to the star. The 35-year-old High School Musical alum uploaded the adorable snaps to his 56 million-strong following on...
Fans share conspiracy theory Chandler and Monica moved into the Home Alone house in Friends
Fans are sharing a bizarre conspiracy theory that Chandler and Monica moved into the McCallisters' house from Home Alone. Before you scoff, there's some fairly compelling evidence this might actually be true. Take a look below:. This theory is that Chandler and Monica moved into the house from Home Alone,...
Kim Kardashian reduced to tears as she admits how hard it is co-parenting with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian became emotional as she spoke about the difficulties of co-parenting with ex Kanye West, admitting that it’s ‘really f***ing hard’. The reality star has four children with West - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three - and the pair share custody. Speaking...
The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman announces shock twist ahead of tonight's final
Warning: Article contains spoilers for The Traitors. The BBC's new reality TV show The Traitors is speeding towards a climactic conclusion, but show host Claudia Winkleman decided to throw one final twist into proceedings. If you've been watching The Traitors, but are a few episodes behind, then please be aware...
Love, Actually actor says she was told to lose weight aged 12
One of the stars of Love Actually has revealed that she was once told to lose weight as a child. The hit Christmas rom-com came out almost 20 years ago, and remains a classic of the genre. Now, over the years, people have done a bit of a revision of...
You might accidentally be overpaying for your Netflix usage
The Christmas season is definitely up there with the most expensive times of year, so as we head into the New Year it's time to note that you might be overpaying for your Netflix usage. From Falling for Christmas to Glass Onion, the streaming service is home to tons of...
Forgotten scene in The Grinch is ruining people's childhoods
Many of us have been getting ourselves into the Christmas spirit by rattling through their favourite festive flicks over the past few weeks, but there's one childhood classic that has left viewers feeling a little uneasy after rewatching in later life. How The Grinch Stole Christmas is arguably one of...
Woman who played Jude Law’s daughter in The Holiday gets weird comments from ‘gross old men’
The actor who played Jude Law’s daughter in the festive flick The Holiday still receives creepy comments from old men about the role. Miffy Englefield was just six years old when she appeared on screen as Sophie alongside Law, but now she’s 23 and even has a child of her own. You can see her response to the comments she gets here:
Why Tim Allen stayed in character while filming Santa Claus 2
There is a general rule when it comes Christmas films: they're either incredibly good or unbelievably bad. And while you only have to have a flick through Netflix to find countless turkeys on offer, one set of films that really have stood the test of time are The Santa Clause franchise.
Mariah Carey shares sweet video of her Christmas Day tradition
The Queen of Christmas has revealed what the big day looks like in her household. No Christmas is complete without Mariah Carey, but as much as belting out 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' in the shower is a part of many of our traditions, Carey has her own.
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shuts down rumours about split with Tommy Fury over Christmas
Molly-Mae Hague has set the record straight after fans questioned where partner Tommy Fury was on Christmas Day. The former Love Island stars - who are expecting their first child together - have been at the centre of split rumours ever since the influencer admitted her relationship was taking place mostly over FaceTime and hinted she was finding things hard.
Tyla
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0