ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far

A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Tyla

People stunned to discover who Lily Collins’ massively famous dad is

Fans of Emily In Paris might be used to shocks and surprises involving Lily Collins, but nothing could prepare people for the discovery of who her dad is. It's not like the actor has been going around actively hiding her family members from the world, but after the third season of Emily In Paris arrived on Netflix, many fans made the connection by doing some research into the star.
Tyla

King Charles praises William in Christmas speech but leaves out Harry

This year marks the first time King Charles III gave the royal Christmas Day speech following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead of his address, many Brits were left wondering whether he'd give a mention to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As most of you will be well aware,...
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Tyla

The Holiday actor shocks fans by revealing she has a child

Every year when Christmas rolls around and those iconic seasonal movies grace our screens once more we can't help but wonder, where did those actors go and what are they doing now?. If you've ever seen the loveable Christmas rom-com, The Holiday, you'll be familiar with the little girl who...
Tyla

Deleted Harry Potter scene explains huge end of movie plot hole

The Harry Potter movie series are essential viewing, especially over the Christmas holidays, but one film in particular has a plot hole that has left viewers scratching their heads. Eleven years after the finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wrapped up, the finale scene has still left...
The Guardian

Are you bored yet? Five art shows to be dazzled by over the Christmas season

Midwinter is one of the best times to see good, rewarding art. Here are five shows worth getting off the sofa and putting on your woollies for. The meaty truthfulness of the great Berlin-born British painter gets a big, sprawling stage in this centenary show. Few modern artists have held their own beside the old masters in the National Gallery as easily. Freud belongs here. His early works with their hallucinatory precision emulate the objectivity of an earlier German portraitist in England, Hans Holbein, but his later, looser style was forged from looking long and hard at another Renaissance painter, Titian. His portraits are unsentimental yet compassionate, carnal yet all about the mystery of consciousness.
Tyla

UK’s most premature twins celebrate first Christmas at home

The UK's most premature twins will be spending their first Christmas at home this year. Miracle babies Harry and Harley were born at a tiny 22 weeks, with medics warning parents Jade and Steve that the twins would likely not survive. Even 12 weeks later, when the little ones spent...
Tyla

The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman announces shock twist ahead of tonight's final

Warning: Article contains spoilers for The Traitors. The BBC's new reality TV show The Traitors is speeding towards a climactic conclusion, but show host Claudia Winkleman decided to throw one final twist into proceedings. If you've been watching The Traitors, but are a few episodes behind, then please be aware...
Tyla

Love, Actually actor says she was told to lose weight aged 12

One of the stars of Love Actually has revealed that she was once told to lose weight as a child. The hit Christmas rom-com came out almost 20 years ago, and remains a classic of the genre. Now, over the years, people have done a bit of a revision of...
Tyla

You might accidentally be overpaying for your Netflix usage

The Christmas season is definitely up there with the most expensive times of year, so as we head into the New Year it's time to note that you might be overpaying for your Netflix usage. From Falling for Christmas to Glass Onion, the streaming service is home to tons of...
Tyla

Forgotten scene in The Grinch is ruining people's childhoods

Many of us have been getting ourselves into the Christmas spirit by rattling through their favourite festive flicks over the past few weeks, but there's one childhood classic that has left viewers feeling a little uneasy after rewatching in later life. How The Grinch Stole Christmas is arguably one of...
Tyla

Why Tim Allen stayed in character while filming Santa Claus 2

There is a general rule when it comes Christmas films: they're either incredibly good or unbelievably bad. And while you only have to have a flick through Netflix to find countless turkeys on offer, one set of films that really have stood the test of time are The Santa Clause franchise.
Tyla

Mariah Carey shares sweet video of her Christmas Day tradition

The Queen of Christmas has revealed what the big day looks like in her household. No Christmas is complete without Mariah Carey, but as much as belting out 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' in the shower is a part of many of our traditions, Carey has her own.
Tyla

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shuts down rumours about split with Tommy Fury over Christmas

Molly-Mae Hague has set the record straight after fans questioned where partner Tommy Fury was on Christmas Day. The former Love Island stars - who are expecting their first child together - have been at the centre of split rumours ever since the influencer admitted her relationship was taking place mostly over FaceTime and hinted she was finding things hard.
Tyla

Tyla

61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy