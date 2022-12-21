Stories of Hope: Mother of 5 grateful for roof over her head, support from VCan

My name is Vanity Clark. I’m currently living in Daytona in a modest apartment after months of living in different motels with my five children: three boys, ages 11, 9 and 2, and two girls ages 8 and 5. Our lives have been especially challenging this year and as much as I am grateful that we were not homeless, I was very depressed and upset that for a long time we had to live in a motel, not being able to provide what I wanted to do for my children, such as home-cooked meals. Our lives have been very difficult.

When I was seeking assistance, a local agency referred me to FBH Community’s VCan. I found solace in the kindness of the FBHC VCan staff. They were incredibly helpful. I feel lucky to have them working with me by providing food bags, diapers and other essentials. I’m grateful for their support and guidance and thoughtfulness. They’re keeping me optimistic. They give me hope. Most people in the community have no idea how quickly life can change.

I’m planning on having a simple holiday with my children. I wish for some clothes, gifts and toys to make my children happy and some basic household items to fill my apartment.

It is important to give back to others especially when something has been given to you. That’s what I plan to do when I can … bless others.

About this series: The FBH Community’s mission is to foster community organizations that proactively work to eradicate the causes of generational poverty. FBH Community hosts programs such as Food Brings Hope’s KidsZone, TeenZone, FBHonors and Change the Code, Pierson Family Literacy, Homes Bring Hope and the FBH Prosperity Initiative help hardworking families struggling with hunger, housing insecurity, underemployment, and low levels of literacy. Overhead is covered by the Hosseini Family Foundation, so 100% of donations go directly to the programs and families. Throughout the holidays, The News-Journal is highlighting the organization by publishing the stories of some of its young participants. To donate to the organization, or to brighten the holidays by donating a gift to a child, email info@foodbringshope.org.