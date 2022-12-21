Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Acadiana Briefs for Dec. 25
Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price. The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two...
theadvocate.com
Planning Commission, State Police urging caution, safety approaching New Year's
The Acadiana Planning Commission, working alongside Louisiana State Police Troop I and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is encouraging drivers from this region to follow common-sense driving rules this week to avoid dangerous and potentially fatal accidents. Ashley Moran, a planner II for APC, said the focus is...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
Woman claims to lose over 25K with a contractor for housework never finished
Lucille LeJeune, 73, of Eunice tells she lost $25,600 when contracting Aucoin Nails It Construction, LLC to complete work on her home.
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
KPLC TV
Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation
Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
proclaimerscv.com
42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont
An Escapee Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont. In Beaumont, Texas (KTRK), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials has found a detainee who disappeared after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The TDCJ reported that on Tuesday morning, authorities announced that Zachary Myrick, 42, just went Missing In Action.
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
KPLC TV
Entergy asks customers to conserve power
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With freezing temperatures all across SWLA today there are numerous reports of power outages. Entergy’s outage map showed that a major power outage across south Lake Charles which affected over 6,000 residents and several off-and-on outages in north Lake Charles around Fruge St. were resolved Friday morning.
