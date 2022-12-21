Read full article on original website
Related
Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2
Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez takes blame for costly stretch in loss to Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Tuesday’s 113-106 loss to the Nuggets, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, filling in for Mike Brown who’s away from the team in COVID-19 health & safety protocols, analyzes the loss, the costly 8-0 stretch from Denver that he took the blame for, Sacramento’s defensive effort on Nikola Jokic and […]
As Magic visit, Pistons try to shake off ugly defeat
Wins have been very hard to come by for the Detroit Pistons this season. They found a highly improbable way
Washington and Phoenix meet in out-of-conference game
Phoenix travels to Washington for a non-conference matchup. Wednesday's game is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Wizards won the previous matchup 113-110. Washington is 9-7
Wisconsin beats Oklahoma State 24-17 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Braelon Allen ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin withstood Oklahoma State's second-half push in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for a 24-17 victory Tuesday night
Comments / 0