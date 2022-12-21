BOLD BARRACUDAS: First-year Beachside boys basketball playing fearlessly

ST. JOHNS — Through 11 games, Beachside boys basketball coach Matt Clark has been trying to find early success and — at the same time — overcome the challenges that come with starting a new program.

Clark and his young Barracudas have done a good job thus far, posting a 6-5 record with a noteworthy win against a tough Seacoast Christian Academy team and a respectable, one-point loss at Bartram Trail.

Area teams are quickly starting to realize Beachside isn’t a pushover program that is just grateful to be competing. It plays to win — like every team.

“Teams try to punk us because we have no seniors,” Bryce Gee, Beachside’s top player who transferred from Bartram Trail, said. “We have to try to overcome that by fighting physically. We can’t just lower ourselves because other teams want to be more physical than us.”

Gee, the team’s captain, has done his best to deflate egos and advise his younger teammates that high school basketball is much tougher than middle school basketball. Beachside has a nice mix of juniors, sophomores and freshmen.

One of the team's biggest challenges is not allowing the hangover from a loss to impact the next game.

“We do a lot of really trying to dwell on the past, thinking about our mistakes,” Clark said. “We just need to move forward and keep continuing to build and learn from our mistakes instead of dwelling on it.”

Clark is taking it day-by-day, trying to build a culture of playing hard and creating strong relationships. Clark’s mantra is to, 'play hard, play together and to play with respect'.

New Hampshire-native Brennan Gregoire came to Florida this season and has acclimated well to Clark’s program. He, too, understands it will take some patience.

“We’re trying,” Gregoire said.

Beachside didn’t set lofty postseason goals but it is ready to compete if it makes the postseason.

Beachside is currently 0-2 in Class 4A District 4 play. It will have a chance to redeem an early loss to district rival Tocoi Creek later in the year when it hits the road to play the Toros again.

It also has a chance to pick up two big wins against a tough St. Augustine team and a formidable Nease team, which is off to an 8-2 start.

“If we go to the playoffs our first year with no seniors — woo! That says a lot,” Gee said. “That just says by our senior year, I’m trying to make it districts. I want to go far, far.”

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: BOLD BARRACUDAS: First-year Beachside boys basketball playing fearlessly