ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

AAA: Average holiday season gas prices lower in 2022 than 2021

CLEVELAND — The American Automobile Association (AAA) released their report on gas prices throughout the Northeast Ohio region Tuesday. The numbers paint a better picture for consumers over the 2022 holiday season compared to 2021. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
WKYC

Live weather updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?

CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy