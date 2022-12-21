Read full article on original website
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
AAA: Average holiday season gas prices lower in 2022 than 2021
CLEVELAND — The American Automobile Association (AAA) released their report on gas prices throughout the Northeast Ohio region Tuesday. The numbers paint a better picture for consumers over the 2022 holiday season compared to 2021. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Power outages in Northeast Ohio amid winter storm: See the outage numbers in your county
CLEVELAND — A wicked winter storm with strong winds has caused power outages across Northeast Ohio. Summit, Erie and Lake counties are among the hardest-hit areas when it comes to those without electricity. Here are the current power outage numbers as listed by FirstEnergy's outage map (updated at 11...
Level 3 snow emergency activated in several counties: Roads closed to all non-emergency vehicles
OHIO, USA — Be careful out there!. Dangerous travel conditions amid the winter storm have resulted in the activation of various snow emergencies throughout Northeast Ohio. It's possible that more will be issued in different counties across the region as the winter storm evolves, so be sure to check this story throughout the day to see what's changed.
When does the winter storm arrive? Here's a timeline of the weather conditions and impacts for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As we continue to track a significant winter storm for later this week, we're expecting major impacts across Northeast Ohio throughout the days ahead -- and it all arrives just before the Christmas holiday weekend. How could this impact your travel plans? Below is a timeline of...
Winter storm to hit Northeast Ohio: Snow parking bans issued
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Heads up! If you typically park your vehicle on the street, you may need to be prepared to move it as snow parking bans take effect amid the incoming winter storm. Although only one snow parking ban has been issued so far, we anticipate more...
'Don't expect perfect road conditions': How ODOT is preparing for the winter storm in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As a major winter storm targets Northeast Ohio, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are preparing to work 12-hour shifts around the clock throughout the duration of the wicked weather event. “Should lake effect snowfall persist in the primary snowbelt, it will be difficult for our...
Live weather updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
State Fire Marshal discusses Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend for fires
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend on record for fires, State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon hosted a press conference to share information on the fires and provide prevention education. You can rewatch the entirety of the press conference in the YouTube player at the bottom of this...
Betsy Kling has your winter storm weather forecast, how to prepare for driving and power outages, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. 3News Chief meteorologist Betsy Kling has your winter storm weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, including when the weather is...
Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for certain vehicles due to winter storm
OHIO, USA — A travel ban on "high-profile" vehicles has been declared for the entire portion of the Ohio Turnpike in advance of the upcoming winter storm. The ban goes into effect Friday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m. and is expected to expire Sunday, Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, state officials, discuss Winter Storm Elliott preparations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As a major winter storm approaches in the days ahead, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference with other state officials to address the state's preparations on Thursday. You can watch the entirety of the press briefing in the YouTube player below. During the press...
How the “Turning my mom into me” TikTok trend started in Cleveland, tips to recycle Christmas trees, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 26, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get the latest information on a 46-car pileup that happened on the Ohio Turnpike, along with what we know about...
Search for missing twin boy expands to 5 more states as he's believed to be in danger, Northeast Ohio braces for winter storm, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Columbus police have expanded their search for 5-month-old Kason Thomas to include five more states, after the running car that...
Winter storm will challenge ODOT and travelers in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As millions of Americans get ready to hit the road and take to the skies to gather with loved ones for the holidays, a winter storm is threatening to make travel difficult. A long line of cars extended out onto the road at the GetGo gas station...
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 24, 2022? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $186 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 24, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Video shows a truck slam into a cop car, why Southwest canceled most of its flights, why Myles Garrett was benched: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Video shows the moment a 2001 Toyota Tundra truck slams into a police cruiser while an officer was assisting someone...
2022 marks 20 years since Ohio's Universal Newborn Hearing Screening became law. Meet the family who helped inspire the legislation
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — If you had a child in the last two decades in Ohio, you are familiar with the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening. It’s mandated by state law, thanks to legislation passed in 2002 and implemented in 2004, requiring babies born in hospitals and birthing facilities to be tested for hearing loss.
3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?
CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
1 person dead, another injured following house explosion in Portage Lakes
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following a house explosion in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say the home blew up in the area of East Long Lake Boulevard close to North Turkeyfoot Road in Portage Lakes. Photos and video from the scene show one house totally leveled and others severely damaged on either side of it.
