swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmer of the Year – 10 & Under
Drue Rogers and Ayden Tan are the 2022 SWAMMY Award winners as the best 10 & unders in the US this season. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 Honorees: Drue Rogers & Ayden Tan. Editor’s note: because of ongoing...
swimswam.com
Daniel Wiffen on First Irishman to Own European Record, Skipping SC Worlds, Swim Vlog
Wiffen talks us through racing at the Scottish/Irish Championships, winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and training at the University of Loughborough Current photo via Swim Ireland. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey,...
swimswam.com
All Zach Harting Wants for Christmas…Is You!
Zach Harting is full-send, 100% of the time, and that's what we love about him. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. American swimmer Zach Harting challenged American swimmer Hunter Armstrong to a 50-meter backstroke swimoff in the team’s pre-Short Course Worlds training camp. Armstrong, the long course World Record holder, beat out Harting, a 200 butterflier but great underwater swimmer, in a closer-than-expected race.
swimswam.com
Iconic Swimmers’ Nicknames
Michael Phelps, "The Baltimore Bullet," has one of the most iconic nicknames in swimming history. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Fall edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. Friends, famous people, athletes, and singers. Sooner or later,...
swimswam.com
13-Year-Old Luke Zardavets Hits 57.91 100 BR At SCSC’s Blizzard Blast
SCY (25 yards) South Carolina Swim Club (SCSC) held its 7th annual Blizzard Blast meet in early December. Highlighting the weekend was 13-year-old Luke Zardavets from Planet Swim Aquatics. Zardavets clocked a 57.91 in the finals of the 100 breaststroke after going a best time of 58.00 in prelims. Zardavets’...
