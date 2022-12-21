ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Massive 1884 book a portal into Erie County's origins, population boom

By Gene Ware, Special to the Erie Times-News
 6 days ago
When the heavy package arrived after a seven-week wait, it contained an extraordinary leather-bound book of more than 2,100 pages, published in 1884. The short beginning of the book covers the history of the founding of Pennsylvania. The rest is about the history of Erie County and the City of Erie. The type in the book is so small that a reader needs a magnifying glass to read some portions. Over many years, I found and read small parts of this book, but having the whole book is like stepping into the distant past.

Erie County consists of 745 square miles or 476,515 acres. However, until Sept. 24, 1788, all of the state lying west of the Allegheny Mountains was made up of Westmoreland and Washington counties. On that date, the land north of the Ohio River and west of the Allegheny River to the Ohio state line was named for the Allegheny River.

Pittsburg (spelling before H was added) was named as its county seat. At the time, the population there was relatively sparse, and it was not until 10 or 12 years later and with population growth that the necessity arose for new governmental units to be formed.

Erie's earliest days:The building of the French fort at the harbor

On March 12, 1800, the counties of Erie, Butler, Beaver, Crawford, Mercer, Venango and Warren were created by an act of the Legislature. As of April 9, 1801, in the beginning, they could not sustain separate organizations, so five of them, Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Venango, and Warren, were united in one organization for governmental purposes with the title of Crawford County. Under another act, the seat for governmental action was Meadville. This lasted only until 1803, when Erie County elected its first officers and left the grouping. Within the first year, 21 new townships were formed in Erie County.

Like all interactions between governmental bodies, there was an immediate dispute about the location of the actual boundary line between Crawford and Erie counties. This dispute simmered for more than 45 years before the Legislature passed an act in 1849. Three commissioners were ordered to plot a new and final boundary line. They were a Crawford commissioner, an Erie commissioner and a neutral commissioner from Warren County. With the help of surveyors, the three began working on the line, but finding an agreeable starting point became a problem. Once agreed upon, the task took only six weeks.

Several residents soon found that some from Erie County had become Crawford County citizens, and some from Crawford County were suddenly Erie County residents. One strange example was Mr. Reader of Washington Township, who was so anxious to be a resident of Erie County that he built and moved to what he thought was a safe distance into Erie County. However, his new home was still in Crawford County when the new line was finished. Mr. Reader built his third home so he could live in Erie County.

From 1800 on, Erie County had quite a growth in population. Much of this was between 1812 to 1820. The population increased due to the workers assigned to build and sail in the Battle of Lake Erie against the British on Lake Erie. The following are population figures gathered by the federal government at the time:

  • 1800 ― 1,468
  • 1810 ― 3,758
  • 1820 ― 8,544
  • 1830 ― 17,041
  • 1840 ― 31,344
  • 1850 ― 38,782
  • 1860 ― 49,432
  • 1870 ― 65,973
  • 1880 ― 74,688

The makeup of the 1880 Erie County population was native Pennsylvanians 47,446; 5,831 Germans; 3,403 Irish; 9,240 New York state natives; 1,436 British and members of six other nationalities.

Erie County, during 1880, was a farming community, and farming took up 5,579 acres of the county. Most were small farms.

In future columns, I will cover aspects of the growth of Erie County and the city of Erie.

Gene Ware is the author of 10 books. He serves on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station and is past chairman of the boards of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation and the Presque Isle Partnership. Email him at ware906@gmail.com.

