Edinboro, PA

Mount Pleasant ski resort buys 105-year-old farmhouse for $315,000

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 6 days ago
A 105-year-old farmhouse is the newest addition to Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

Owners of the Washington Township ski resort purchased the six-bedroom home on Nov. 16 for $315,000. It is located just north of Mount Pleasant on 2½ acres and was once part of the same family farm.

"The whole property was once a farm, and when Mount Pleasant started in 1970 the farmhouse was not part of the purchase," said Andrew Halmi, Mount Pleasant's general manager. "This really expands our footprint."

Mount Pleasant plans to open the house for short-term rentals this coming summer. It will be renamed The Mount Pleasant House.

The facility will also improve its main entrance by creating a drop-off area using the existing lodge and farmhouse driveways.

"Before the purchase, we really didn't have much road frontage," Halmi said. "People coming here for the first time would park in the parking lot, look up and wonder, 'Am I here?' This will help address that issue."

The 3,246-square-foot farmhouse was built in 1917. Halmi said it appears the builders used nearby trees to construct the house, since there is still bark on some of the planks.

The house includes two bathrooms, an enclosed sun porch, wood-burning fireplace, attic and exterior-entry basement.

"We'll do some work on the house in the summer, but the truth is that it doesn't need much done," Halmi said.

Once renovations are completed, the house will be available to rent by the week or weekend throughout the year, Halmi said.

At first, the house will be rented to one family, or connected group of families, at a time. Reservations are not currently accepted but Mount Pleasant has created a waiting list at skimountpleasant.com/lodging.

"In the summer, we offer six miles of hiking and mountain biking trails just a stone's throw away," Halmi said. "There is also opportunity to hunt or fish in nearby Edinboro and Cambridge Springs. Of course, in the winter, you would have slopeside lodging."

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.

