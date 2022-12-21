Needy Fund helps a Hyannis veteran and his wife avoid eviction
A Hyannis veteran called the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund when he and his wife needed assistance paying their rent.
After being injured, he had to stop working. The man intends to continue working when he has recovered from his injury but because his wife cannot work due to medical conditions, he needed financial assistance.
The Needy Fund provided assistance with the couple's rental payment, which meant they would not be evicted.
More about the Needy Fund
Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has been helping with a host of immediate, short-term emergencies such as food, rent, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936. In 2022, the Needy Fund received more than 7,500 requests for assistance as of November and provided direct financial assistance to more than 4,000 clients.
No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the nonprofit pays vendors through a voucher program. The case described above was provided by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.
Last year's total:Cape Cod Times Needy Fund campaign raises $1.62M, exceeding goal
How to donate to the Needy Fund
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.
How to get Needy Fund assistance
Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.
Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund).
Total Contributions to Date: $562,615.51
St. George Greek Orthodox Church;$34,000
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Charitable Foundation;$25,000
Malin Family Foundation;$5,000
David and Julie Doll;$2,500
In memory of Caroline S. Lloyd from James Lloyd;$2,500
Ralph and Barbara Smith;$2,500
Sam and Judie Lorusso;$2,500
The Bilezikian Family Foundation matching a gift from Doreen Bilezikian;$2,500
Peter and Beth Nolan;$2,000
Ellen Rifkin Tratt;$1,500
Cape Cod Trailer Storage;$1,200
Anonymous;$1,200
The Victrola Society, Thanks for the memories;$1,003.39
Bonnie Brewer and Jeff Carlson;$1,000
Bill and Lorna Hathon;$500
In memory of Lester and Ruth Macek;$500
In memory of Loved Ones from Linda and Dave;$500
In memory of Robert and Louine Pfund;$500
Merry Christmas from All Cape Foundations;$500
The Grainger Family;$500
Todd and Michelle Johnston;$400
In fond memory of Doug Forest and Franz Cahoon from Nancy Bradley;$400
Nancy Douttiel and Diane Willcox;$400
Marta Cahill;$300
St. David's Episcopal Church, Special Ministries Committee;$300
John and Virginia Howarth;$300
Stephen Bartlett;$300
Cathy and John Hoff;$300
In memory of Dorothy Lombardi;$300
In memory of Robert N. and Natalie B. Crosby from Leslie Murphy;$300
In memory of Steve Anderson from Walt and Joan Alvezi;$300
Kathleen MacDonald in memory of Paul and Scott;$300
Threeweeks;$300
In memory of Louise and Dick Grayson from Betty and Dick;$225
In memory of Ethel & Bill Teimer;$208.41
Karen Brooks;$200
Leonard and Georgette Davis;$200
Douglas and Abby Tuttle;$200
Barry and Nicole Sturgis;$200
Carole and Charles Dundorf;$200
Charles and Regina Furciniti;$200
Geoffrey Giampapa;$200
Robert and Judy Adams;$200
Walter and Lois Goodrich;$200
Gary Heller and Susan Spero;$200
Nancy and Donald Lee;$200
John and Shirley Farrington;$200
Noel and Alice Bonacci;$200
Anonymous;$200
Colin & Jane Stevenson;$200
Cy and Weezie Nelson;$200
In honor of the employees of the West Barnstable Post Office from Bob and Shirley Stolte;$200
In loving memory of Caroline Marie Fries and William Patrick Cole;$200
In memory of Ed and Eddie Horn;$200
In memory of Eudora;$200
In memory of loved ones from Bev and Tom;$200
In memory of Maria Jason from Michael and Kim Jason;$200
In memory of Maurice and Betsy Wood and E. Howard and Wilhemina Sears ;$200
In memory of my amazing Shaun Coughlan;$200
In memory of RKW, ESS, and SHS;$200
In memory of Shaun and Ryan Marshall;$200
In thanks for my 8 healthy grandchildren;$200
Janet and Michael Britz;$200
Jim and Anne Canavan;$200
Kimball and June Simmons;$200
Leslie E Scheer;$200
In memory of Bruce Donham from Bob and Karen Holt;$100
Norman and Michele Myers;$100
In memory of George Tyner from Claire Tyner;$50
In memory of Iggy and Vic;$50
Leigh Smith and daughter Pam;$100
In memory of Jeanne Sanders from Donny and Elaine Bassett;$100
In memory of Jane Boyden;$100
Anonymous;$100
Colleen and Carey;$100
In memory of Mae and Ham Fischer;$100
In honor of Stacy & Ricky Dimino;$150
Anonymous;$100
Sandi and Ed O’Donnell;$100
In loving memory of Craig Robert Nickerson;$100
Kathleen & Robert Byrne;$150
In memory of Daryl Forth from Pearl Simpson;$100
In memory of Thomas Cudmore;$50
In honor of my co-workers at the CCHC Cancer Registry;$100
Bette and Bob Mendes;$50
Timothy Zack;$100
Meredith Parr;$100
In memory of Bodie;$80
Richard & Kathryn Monheimer;$100
In memory of Richard Mathews;$100
In memory of Paul T. Chamberlain;$50
In memory of George from Hazen;$50
In honor of Andrew and Brian in lieu of Christmas gifts;$25
In memory of Bill and Ella Hallett;$50
In memory of David Brewster from Judy;$50
In memory of Scott Cannon;$50
Janice and Dennis Wiehe;$100
Jonathan Provost;$100
Becky Topalian;$100
In loving memory of our daughter Katie Knowles;$50
Joyce Tolken;$25
Ed and Denise Meiners;$100
Arthur and Susan Hartung;$100
Donald and Susan Bolton;$50
In memory of Susan J. Capalbo;$100
Marilyn Holle;$25
Anonymous;$100
Thank you St. Jude – JL;$100
In memory of Barbara Pasciuto;$100
Bill and Lois Smith;$75
Donna Johnson;$20
Carol and Bruce Barnard;$50
John and Nancy Whelan;$100
Jane M. Ryder;$50
In honor of Mollie & Joe Kowalski from Christine and Sean;$100
GOOD WILL;$25
Anonymous;$100
In honor of Barbara Healey;$100
Loren and Katherine Burger;$150
Anonymous;$20
Anonymous;$100
Meagan Cole;$100
In loving memory of Marina Guilfoyle, Nancy Mastin, and Connie Stratton,$75
Susan F Kovatch;$100
In memory of Vinny Holland from Carolyn Moulton;$100
Mary and Joseph Doolin;$100
Mr. William B. Putman Jr.;$50
In memory of Phyllis Pam Suszinski and Richard Suszinski From Bernard Suszinski;$100
In memory of Glory and Jean Taves and Dick and Rebecca Burhoe;$50
Maryann and Dan;$150
Ann Reydel;$50
Kathleen and Kevin Hickson;$50
In memory of Heather Foster from Nana;$25
Paul Brown;$50
S and S Folger;$100
Shirley Meymaris;$25
In loving memory of Daryl Forth from John and Ellen McHugh;$50
Anonymous;$50
David and Karen Tucker;$50
In memory of Alan Rossbach;$50
Love from Mia and Max;$25
In memory of Norman P. and John W. Thayer from their wife and mother, Olive Thayer;$25
Daughters of Penelope Tyche Chapter 349;$100
In memory of Edward Barry from Ann Barry;$50
Stephen and Sylvia Allen;$100
In memory of my brother;$25
Barbara B. Cromarty;$150
Mary and Donald Silva;$25
Richard and Lynn Archambault;$100
From the Cummaquid Heights Holiday Gang;$165
In honor of Pat Kosky;$100
Pauline Dana-Schumacher;$50
Anonymous;$25
Thankful for all our blessings;$100
In memory of Eleanor M. Mills from Marcia A. Daley;$100
Anonymous;$100
Laurie and Irwin Rubin;$100
From Eileen Kelley in memory of Gerry Kelley;$50
Irving and Mary Freimuth;$25
Timothy and Susan Maguire;$150
Anonymous;$50
In memory of CWF,Jr.;$100
In memory of Dr. William F. and Anne T. Johnson;$100
In honor of Margaret and Willy Stoelzle;$100
In memory of Daryl Forth; Sandwich;$100
In memory of Steven Iadonisi;$100
Marvin and Avis Grosslein;$100
Raymond and Nora Glass;$100
Jeff and Barb McGuire;$50
Comments / 0