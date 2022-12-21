Needy Fund helps a Hyannis veteran and his wife avoid eviction

A Hyannis veteran called the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund when he and his wife needed assistance paying their rent.

After being injured, he had to stop working. The man intends to continue working when he has recovered from his injury but because his wife cannot work due to medical conditions, he needed financial assistance.

The Needy Fund provided assistance with the couple's rental payment, which meant they would not be evicted.

More about the Needy Fund

Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has been helping with a host of immediate, short-term emergencies such as food, rent, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936. In 2022, the Needy Fund received more than 7,500 requests for assistance as of November and provided direct financial assistance to more than 4,000 clients.

No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the nonprofit pays vendors through a voucher program. The case described above was provided by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.

Last year's total:Cape Cod Times Needy Fund campaign raises $1.62M, exceeding goal

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund).

Total Contributions to Date: $562,615.51

St. George Greek Orthodox Church;$34,000

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Charitable Foundation;$25,000

Malin Family Foundation;$5,000

David and Julie Doll;$2,500

In memory of Caroline S. Lloyd from James Lloyd;$2,500

Ralph and Barbara Smith;$2,500

Sam and Judie Lorusso;$2,500

The Bilezikian Family Foundation matching a gift from Doreen Bilezikian;$2,500

Peter and Beth Nolan;$2,000

Ellen Rifkin Tratt;$1,500

Cape Cod Trailer Storage;$1,200

Anonymous;$1,200

The Victrola Society, Thanks for the memories;$1,003.39

Bonnie Brewer and Jeff Carlson;$1,000

Bill and Lorna Hathon;$500

In memory of Lester and Ruth Macek;$500

In memory of Loved Ones from Linda and Dave;$500

In memory of Robert and Louine Pfund;$500

Merry Christmas from All Cape Foundations;$500

The Grainger Family;$500

Todd and Michelle Johnston;$400

In fond memory of Doug Forest and Franz Cahoon from Nancy Bradley;$400

Nancy Douttiel and Diane Willcox;$400

Marta Cahill;$300

St. David's Episcopal Church, Special Ministries Committee;$300

John and Virginia Howarth;$300

Stephen Bartlett;$300

Cathy and John Hoff;$300

In memory of Dorothy Lombardi;$300

In memory of Robert N. and Natalie B. Crosby from Leslie Murphy;$300

In memory of Steve Anderson from Walt and Joan Alvezi;$300

Kathleen MacDonald in memory of Paul and Scott;$300

Threeweeks;$300

In memory of Louise and Dick Grayson from Betty and Dick;$225

In memory of Ethel & Bill Teimer;$208.41

Karen Brooks;$200

Leonard and Georgette Davis;$200

Douglas and Abby Tuttle;$200

Barry and Nicole Sturgis;$200

Carole and Charles Dundorf;$200

Charles and Regina Furciniti;$200

Geoffrey Giampapa;$200

Robert and Judy Adams;$200

Walter and Lois Goodrich;$200

Gary Heller and Susan Spero;$200

Nancy and Donald Lee;$200

John and Shirley Farrington;$200

Noel and Alice Bonacci;$200

Anonymous;$200

Colin & Jane Stevenson;$200

Cy and Weezie Nelson;$200

In honor of the employees of the West Barnstable Post Office from Bob and Shirley Stolte;$200

In loving memory of Caroline Marie Fries and William Patrick Cole;$200

In memory of Ed and Eddie Horn;$200

In memory of Eudora;$200

In memory of loved ones from Bev and Tom;$200

In memory of Maria Jason from Michael and Kim Jason;$200

In memory of Maurice and Betsy Wood and E. Howard and Wilhemina Sears ;$200

In memory of my amazing Shaun Coughlan;$200

In memory of RKW, ESS, and SHS;$200

In memory of Shaun and Ryan Marshall;$200

In thanks for my 8 healthy grandchildren;$200

Janet and Michael Britz;$200

Jim and Anne Canavan;$200

Kimball and June Simmons;$200

Leslie E Scheer;$200

In memory of Bruce Donham from Bob and Karen Holt;$100

Norman and Michele Myers;$100

In memory of George Tyner from Claire Tyner;$50

In memory of Iggy and Vic;$50

Leigh Smith and daughter Pam;$100

In memory of Jeanne Sanders from Donny and Elaine Bassett;$100

In memory of Jane Boyden;$100

Anonymous;$100

Colleen and Carey;$100

In memory of Mae and Ham Fischer;$100

In honor of Stacy & Ricky Dimino;$150

Anonymous;$100

Sandi and Ed O’Donnell;$100

In loving memory of Craig Robert Nickerson;$100

Kathleen & Robert Byrne;$150

In memory of Daryl Forth from Pearl Simpson;$100

In memory of Thomas Cudmore;$50

In honor of my co-workers at the CCHC Cancer Registry;$100

Bette and Bob Mendes;$50

Timothy Zack;$100

Meredith Parr;$100

In memory of Bodie;$80

Richard & Kathryn Monheimer;$100

In memory of Richard Mathews;$100

In memory of Paul T. Chamberlain;$50

In memory of George from Hazen;$50

In honor of Andrew and Brian in lieu of Christmas gifts;$25

In memory of Bill and Ella Hallett;$50

In memory of David Brewster from Judy;$50

In memory of Scott Cannon;$50

Janice and Dennis Wiehe;$100

Jonathan Provost;$100

Becky Topalian;$100

In loving memory of our daughter Katie Knowles;$50

Joyce Tolken;$25

Ed and Denise Meiners;$100

Arthur and Susan Hartung;$100

Donald and Susan Bolton;$50

In memory of Susan J. Capalbo;$100

Marilyn Holle;$25

Anonymous;$100

Thank you St. Jude – JL;$100

In memory of Barbara Pasciuto;$100

Bill and Lois Smith;$75

Donna Johnson;$20

Carol and Bruce Barnard;$50

John and Nancy Whelan;$100

Jane M. Ryder;$50

In honor of Mollie & Joe Kowalski from Christine and Sean;$100

GOOD WILL;$25

Anonymous;$100

In honor of Barbara Healey;$100

Loren and Katherine Burger;$150

Anonymous;$20

Anonymous;$100

Meagan Cole;$100

In loving memory of Marina Guilfoyle, Nancy Mastin, and Connie Stratton,$75

Susan F Kovatch;$100

In memory of Vinny Holland from Carolyn Moulton;$100

Mary and Joseph Doolin;$100

Mr. William B. Putman Jr.;$50

In memory of Phyllis Pam Suszinski and Richard Suszinski From Bernard Suszinski;$100

In memory of Glory and Jean Taves and Dick and Rebecca Burhoe;$50

Maryann and Dan;$150

Ann Reydel;$50

Kathleen and Kevin Hickson;$50

In memory of Heather Foster from Nana;$25

Paul Brown;$50

S and S Folger;$100

Shirley Meymaris;$25

In loving memory of Daryl Forth from John and Ellen McHugh;$50

Anonymous;$50

David and Karen Tucker;$50

In memory of Alan Rossbach;$50

Love from Mia and Max;$25

In memory of Norman P. and John W. Thayer from their wife and mother, Olive Thayer;$25

Daughters of Penelope Tyche Chapter 349;$100

In memory of Edward Barry from Ann Barry;$50

Stephen and Sylvia Allen;$100

In memory of my brother;$25

Barbara B. Cromarty;$150

Mary and Donald Silva;$25

Richard and Lynn Archambault;$100

From the Cummaquid Heights Holiday Gang;$165

In honor of Pat Kosky;$100

Pauline Dana-Schumacher;$50

Anonymous;$25

Thankful for all our blessings;$100

In memory of Eleanor M. Mills from Marcia A. Daley;$100

Anonymous;$100

Laurie and Irwin Rubin;$100

From Eileen Kelley in memory of Gerry Kelley;$50

Irving and Mary Freimuth;$25

Timothy and Susan Maguire;$150

Anonymous;$50

In memory of CWF,Jr.;$100

In memory of Dr. William F. and Anne T. Johnson;$100

In honor of Margaret and Willy Stoelzle;$100

In memory of Daryl Forth; Sandwich;$100

In memory of Steven Iadonisi;$100

Marvin and Avis Grosslein;$100

Raymond and Nora Glass;$100

Jeff and Barb McGuire;$50