Bill Shaw fund: Skye Drive/Summertime Gang raises $18K in memory of Bo Thorp
For 46 years, residents of the Skye Drive neighborhood and young actors from "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," put on by the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, have caroled to collect money for The Salvation Army of the Sandhills.
Over the years, this group has raised nearly one million dollars to help those in need in our area. The recent passing of their leader, Bo Thorp, encourages this group to work even harder to do the most good for our community because that’s what Bo would want.
This year, the group raised $18,000 for the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund. We appreciate their commitment to helping the Salvation Army continue their good work all year long.
You can help, too. Write your tax-deductible check to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund and mail it to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 110, Fayetteville, NC, 28302, or drop it off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army, 220 E. Russell St., Fayetteville, NC, 28301. You can also donate online at salvationarmysandhills.org .
Here’s this week's list of donors. You are all appreciated by those who will be helped and by the organizers of the fund.
Skye Drive/Summertime Gang, $18,000 in memory of Bo Thorp
Lyn and Michael Green, $100 in memory of Bobby Ray
Lyn and Michael Green, $1,000 in memory of John and Ursula Green
Lyn and Michael Green, $100 in memory of Melvin Dove and Tom Bennett
Lyn and Michael Green, $100 in memory of Mike Lynn Warren
Lyn and Michael Green, $100 In memory of W.A. Bissette
Lyn and Michael Green, $100 In memory of Robert Michael Warren
Betty N. Knoff, $250 in memory of my son, Tom
Kitty Throckmorton, $500 in memory of Russ
Sherry Ferguson, $50 in memory of Vashti and Martin
Carolyn Sample, $50 in memorial for Robert and Elsie Smith
John Raper, $500 in memory of Anne C. Raper
Faithful Friend, $2,000
Red Hat Society Forever Young Chapter, $500
Tisher L. Raye, $100
Dba Fashion Express, $25
Jerry White, $50
Rufus Sandoval, $1,000
Riddle Family Foundation, $4,500
Lynn And Karl Legatski, $3,000
David S. Petterson, $25
Lois R. Hook, $500
Eddie F. Lloyd, $5
Judith Harte, $500
Lindsay Going, $25
Irene A. Comito, $25
Susan Suggs, $100
Charles Toomey, $200
Kathy Hall, $15
Julia Kister, $25
Paula C. Hall, $75
Robert and Gayl Welter, $10
Lake Bay Church, $10
Darrell Wenger, $40
Bruce Fensley, $10
Rebecca Hallman, $50
Herman Phillips, $30
Linda Seward, $10
Fred Nuenighoff, $25
Ellen Brock, $100
Jim Menges, $25
Frank Roofe, $50
Jennie Ingersoll, $55
Margaret Arning, $100
GK Peters, $100
Sarah Busko, $25
Nancy and Thomas Phillips, $100
Mark and Patricia Voetsch, $100
Rosemary and Henry Fekkes, $250
Shirley Williamson, $10
Adeline Dipietro, $20
Debra Miller, $30
Virginia B. Jones, $30.10
Leigh Lassiter, $300
James L. Boles Jr., $100
Howard Menke, $100
John May, $100
Roland Skora, $10
Margaret Rose Owen, $30
Robert R. Bowles Jr., $50
Joseph Piper, $25
Lynette Mcmoran, $20
David Ball, $75
Linda Chandler, $50
Leslie Corrigan, $250
Ray Barrows, $10
Esric Scott, $25
Eleanor Carraher, $50
Leroy Marcott, $50
Gordon Glanton, $25
Steve Munns, $5
Rick Dreibelbis, $250
Dudley Buck, $1
Carol Walters, $10
Peace Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women, $100
Calvary Chapel Of Fayette, $175
Frank And Janice Council, $100
Strickland Bridge Church Of God, $100
The Study Club, $200
David Chatellier, $100
Helen Wyche, $100
Nettie Hayes Miller, $100
Kathleen Francis, $200
Brett Johnson, $25
Myrl Brady, $50
Terry May, $25
Milton Butts, $50
Audrey Viner, $200
Elizabeth Lowman, $25
Herman Autry, $100
Ruth Mary Matthews, $50
Robert Haywood, $20
Larry Moore, $5
Gail Rose, $10
Marilyn Shane, $10
Gloria Lewis, $20
Alton Burns, $100
Clifford Cox, $10
John and Judith Rock, $250
Willie Lee, $40
C.M. Owens, $100
Gertrude Davis, $100
Danny L. Sutton Sr., $30
Juan Johnson, $20
Daniel Davis, $200
Debra Barkley, $50
Wanda Lawrence, $25
Jimmie Price, $10
Randy and Charlotte Dyson, $400
Robert Thompson, $100
Barbara Mayer, $10
Dr. Judith Curtis, $100
Silvia Welsh, $25
Nidia Colon, $50
Perry Massey, $100
Scott Fazzina, $100
Shirley F. Pait, $100
Edith Averette, $10
Sharon Knight, $50
Charlotte Holland, $50
Eddie Rosado, $100
Wanda Battle, $50
Juanita Green, $100
Bobby Wilcox, $20
Mr. and Mrs. Gladys A. Poncia, $25
Alice Downing, $50
Sammie J. Norris, $35
Zeak C. Chavis, $40
Delphine Brunson, $20
Patty Childers, $20
WJ Brittingham, $5
Sabrina Robinson, $100
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brooks, $100
Claude McQueen, $50
Alfred Defreece, $15
Betty Ralston, $100
Mary Ussery, $25
Weldon Greenlee, $20
Edward Quay, $20
Richard Ruhnke, $100
Robin Richardson, $25
H. Lee, $200
Edward F. Tyndall, $30
Gary S. Fleck, $1,000
Loretta Williford, $50
Karin Maxwell, $200
Sharon Lynn, $25
Patricia Brogden-Wilcox, $100
Ruth Bryan, $35
Donna Holt, $25
CSM USA (Ret) Harry A. Reed Jr., $500
Fisher, $100
Nancy Lawrence, $125
Marie Davis, $10
Mr. And Mrs. Tim Williams, $50
Lana Harrington, $20
Austin Bennett Jr., $50
Hilda Jackson, $25
Karen and John Hering, $50
Anthony Chavis, $35
Sharon Wilson, $25
Dorothy Hood, $20
Steven Smith, $100
Chris Cates, $100
Mattie Johnson, $50
Fred And Mary Graham, $150
Star Herrington, $50
Dr. Sophia Pierce, $100
Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Swick, $200
Maude and Joe Sullivan, $100
Sharon Barnes, $25
Mildred Mciver, $50
Dennis Scott, $200
William Dixon, $200
Clayton Brown, $50
Teresa Nichols, $100
Melanie Newton, $25
Wendell Samuel, $200
Shabbir A. Basrai, $640
Billy Wray, $100
George Pinkston, $20
Plino Perez, $10
Hyo Cook, $25
Linda Deere, $25
Linda Smith, $15
Alex Warner, $25
Leon Mclean $15
Frances Brown, $100
Frances Magee, $100
Anonymous: $21,015
This week's total: $67,516.10
Grand total: $116,157.10
