Cumberland shelter is 'very full' of adoptable dogs and cats who need a home for the holidays

The Cumberland County Animal Shelter is filled with dogs, cats, puppies and kittens who are available for adoption and would make a great Christmas gift for a responsible pet owner, according to a statement from Animal Services.

“We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” Animal Services Director Elaine Smith said in the release. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”

Smith says pets should only be given as a gift to people who understand and are capable of being a responsible pet owner.

“If all adults in the household are on board with a new pet, and you’ve done your homework on what your new family member will need, then a pet may make a great present,” Smith said. “But it’s never a good idea to spring a surprise new pet on an unsuspecting loved one. Caring for a pet is a lot of work and they need to be ready for the commitment.”

Dog adoption fees are $100 and cats are $70. The fee includes spay or neuter, microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The shelter, located at at 4704 Corporation Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The shelter will be closed Friday through Tuesday for the Christmas holidays.

Visit cumberlandcountync.gov/departments/animal-services-group or call 910-321-6852 for more information.