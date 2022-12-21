Pocono Heritage Land Trust seeks to preserve Camp Trexler

The Minsi Trails Council is selling one of its camps, and Pocono Heritage Land Trust wants to make sure the land gets preserved, not developed.

The Council announced in March that it would sell Trexler Scout Reservation to help pay its $2.6 million share of the compensation fund established for victims of sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts.

In addition to having that payment to make, the Council’s announcement noted that “Locally, Scouting membership has declined from over 10,000 youth ten years ago to just barely 4,000 today. That trend is a significant reason for the decision to consolidate camping at Camp Minsi.”

Camp Trexler, as the property is commonly known, is located off Jonas Road in Polk Township, Monroe County. Across the road is Jonas Mountain Nature Preserve, which the PHLT already owns.

“So we’re really familiar with the habitat,” said PHLT Executive Director Louise Troutman, and Camp Trexler “would be a really logical extension” of protected forest.

The camp is zoned rural residential.

“The big concern is that a sign goes up for Trexler Estates,” said Troutman, and the “pristine, un-fragmented habitat” becomes a housing development.

The property includes a bubbling sand spring, which is the headwaters for Middle Creek, Troutman said. She traced the rest of the journey: Pohopoco Creek to the Lehigh River to the Delaware River and eventually the Atlantic Ocean.

“The whole thing about being able to protect the headwaters is that it protects everything downstream,” she said. Pollution or degradation upstream means “everybody downstream is affected.”

Camp Trexler is also the site of Monroe County Youth Field Day, a free event that gives kids the chance to try various outdoor activities. Volunteers have reached out, Troutman said, saying that “Even if someone else buys it, we want to still have this.”

PHLT plans to put in a bid as soon as the property gets listed for sale in the first quarter of 2023, but one complication in the matter is that the land trust is only allowed to pay the appraised value of a property.

So, a win for PHLT might look like someone else buying the property — a hunting club or church group, for example — and partnering with the PHLT to preserve it.

“If we can’t buy the property, we want to work with whoever does buy the property to make sure that it’s not developed,” Troutman said. Ideally, that solution would involve public access, but at the very least, PHLT wants it protected by a conservation easement even if it does not become a nature preserve that is open to the public.

Working with a landowner wouldn’t be new. “We have a mixture of property that we own and properties that are conservation easements,” she said.

Supporters can sign a petition at phlt.org and pledge money if they are interested in helping fund the purchase.

Troutman noted that previous generations of some of the farming families in the Jonas area sold farmland to the Scouts.

“They didn’t sell it for development. They sold it for the benefit of the boys,” she said.