Christmas 2022: What's open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after in RI
Let's face it — Christmas comes with a lot of errands.
There are gifts to buy, grocery lists to check off and holiday decorations to source. It's a magical time of the year — filled with kindness, spirituality, and getting together with friends and family — but there is a lot that needs to happen to make that magic happen.
And that often involves trips to the store, and sometimes those trips are last minute.
If any of this rings true for you, here's a handy list of what big box stores are open when (though don't forget that shopping local is always an option too).
Open stores on Christmas Eve in Rhode Island
- Athleta Hours vary by location.
- Banana Republic Hours vary by location.
- Barnes & Noble 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works Hours vary by location but typically closes at 4 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Big Lots 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- CVS Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Family Dollar Hours vary by location but typically close earlier than usual.
- Five Below 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- GameStop Hours vary by location but many are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Gap Hours vary by location.
- H&M Hours vary by location but many are open 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Hobby Lobby 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot Hours vary by location but many are open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- HomeGoods 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- JC Penny 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Joann Stores 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kay Jewelers Hours vary by location but most stores close by 6 p.m.
- Kohl's Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- L.L. Bean Hours vary by location but most stores close by 6 p.m.
- Lowe's 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy's 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marshalls 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michaels 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Hours vary by location but most stores close by 6 p.m.
- Office Depot/Office Max 8 a.m. to 5 p.m
- Old Navy Hours vary by location but most stores are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Petco 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- PetSmart 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- REI Hours vary by location but most stores close by 6 p.m.
- Rite-Aid Hours vary by location.
- Sam's Club Closes at 6 p.m.
- Staples Closes at 6 p.m.
- Target 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ulta Beauty 7 a.m. to 6 p.m
- Walgreens Hours vary by location.
- Walmart Closes at 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods Hours vary by location.
See a National list:Christmas Eve 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot
Open stores on Christmas Day in Rhode Island
Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, including staples Dollar General, Walmart, Target and grocery stores. Two are open.
- CVS is open, but hours vary by location. Use the store locator for specifics.
- Walgreens is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in most locations.
Convenience Stores and Gas Stations that are open on Christmas Day
Hours vary by location.
- BP
- Cumberland Farms
- Exxon Mobil
- Irving Oil
- Neon Marketplace
- Season’s Corner Market
- Sunoco
- Sam’s Food Store
- Shell
- 7-Eleven.
Coffee places open on Thanksgiving
- Dunkin'
- McDonalds
- Starbucks
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving:How and where to book a table in RI
Are liquor stores open on Christmas Day in Rhode Island?
No. State law mandates liquor stores close on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. A 2021 law made it possible for liquor stores to be on New Year's Day.
Stores that are open the day after Christmas in Rhode Island
The list of stores that reopen the day after Christmas — ready for exchanges and gift cards — is identical to the list of stores open the day before the holiday. For a national list visit our partner site, Reviewed.com.
Comments / 0