Christmas 2022: What's open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after in RI

Let's face it — Christmas comes with a lot of errands.

There are gifts to buy, grocery lists to check off and holiday decorations to source. It's a magical time of the year — filled with kindness, spirituality, and getting together with friends and family — but there is a lot that needs to happen to make that magic happen.

And that often involves trips to the store, and sometimes those trips are last minute.

If any of this rings true for you, here's a handy list of what big box stores are open when (though don't forget that shopping local is always an option too).

Open stores on Christmas Eve in Rhode Island

Open stores on Christmas Day in Rhode Island

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, including staples Dollar General, Walmart, Target and grocery stores. Two are open.

CVS is open, but hours vary by location. Use the store locator for specifics.

Walgreens is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in most locations.

Convenience Stores and Gas Stations that are open on Christmas Day

Hours vary by location.

BP

Cumberland Farms

Exxon Mobil

Irving Oil

Neon Marketplace

Season’s Corner Market

Sunoco

Sam’s Food Store

Shell

7-Eleven.

Coffee places open on Thanksgiving

Dunkin'

McDonalds

Starbucks

Are liquor stores open on Christmas Day in Rhode Island?

No. State law mandates liquor stores close on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. A 2021 law made it possible for liquor stores to be on New Year's Day.

Stores that are open the day after Christmas in Rhode Island

The list of stores that reopen the day after Christmas — ready for exchanges and gift cards — is identical to the list of stores open the day before the holiday.