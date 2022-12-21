RI real estate: The 10 most expensive houses sold in 2022 and where they are

Two single-family houses each sold for more than $10 million in 2022, topping the list of Rhode Island's residential house sales, according to figures from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

The most expensive house, with an impressive outdoor, heated, saltwater swimming pool overlooking the ocean, is in Westerly, while the second most expensive house, a waterfront contemporary, was in Newport.

Those two communities each accounted for three of the Top 10 sales in 2022, with the other four scattered, one each in other coastal communities. The least expensive of these places, in Westerly, was a steal at $5.5 million.

No. 10: Year-round capable home with water views

52 Wawaloam Drive

Westerly

$5.5 million

3,690 square feet

Four bedrooms, five baths

0.43 acres

No. 9: Waterfront compound in Middletown

611 Indian Ave.

Middletown

$5.7 million

5,786 square feet

Six bedrooms; seven full baths, two halfs

0.8 acres

Includes a pool with a cabana that has a bedroom; plus a koi pond

No. 8: Open Kitchen floorplan in Narragansett offers views of the Atlantic

250 Ocean Rd.

Narragansett

$5.925 million

2,365 square feet

Four bedrooms, two baths

1.01 acres

No. 7: Enjoy privacy from the highest elevation in Newport

Beacon Hill House

60 Beacon Hill Rd.

Newport

$6.0 million

6,770 square feet

Four bedrooms; five full baths, one half

5.23 acres

Highest elevation in Newport

Built in 1979, it replaced the original Beacon Hill House, which was constructed as a summer home for Arthur Curtiss James, once the largest private owner of railroad stock in the United States, and torn down in the 1960s

No. 6: An Italianate villa with Newport style

Merrillton

25 Bowery St.

Newport

$6.125 million

7,596 square feet

Eight bedrooms; eight full baths, two half

2.27 acres

Built in 1849, it includes a billiards room and cinema and an elevator serving all four floors

No. 5: 51 acres in the heart of southern RI

Long Pond Farm

527 Ministerial Rd.

South Kingstown

$6.595 million

6,364 square feet

8 bedrooms; four full baths, two half

51.16 acres

The property includes a cabin and a horse barn

No. 4: Beautiful boardwalk to a private beach oasis

648A West Beach Road

Charlestown

$9.5 million

3,996 square feet

Five bedrooms; five full baths, one half

2.12 acres

No. 3: Ultimate in summer resort living

8 Westerly Rd.

Westerly

$9.95 million

5,525 square feet

Nine bedrooms; six full baths, one half

1.39 acres

Built in 1899, includes tennis court and playhouse with hardwood floors

No. 2: Newport home with lawn to the ocean

101 Harrison Ave.

Newport

$15 million

2,408 square feet

Three bedrooms; three full baths, one half

2.84 acres

This lot on Newport Harbor had a contemporary-style house on it

No. 1: One-acre estate worth $17.7 million

Treasure Hill

2 Kidds Way

Westerly

$17.7 million

8,086 square feet

Seven bedrooms; eight full baths, one half

1.08 acres

On second-highest elevation in Westerly, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, includes wine cellar and billiards room, plus pool house with heated swimming pool and cascading waterfall

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI real estate: The 10 most expensive houses sold in 2022 and where they are