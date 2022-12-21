RI real estate: The 10 most expensive houses sold in 2022 and where they are
Two single-family houses each sold for more than $10 million in 2022, topping the list of Rhode Island's residential house sales, according to figures from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.
The most expensive house, with an impressive outdoor, heated, saltwater swimming pool overlooking the ocean, is in Westerly, while the second most expensive house, a waterfront contemporary, was in Newport.
Those two communities each accounted for three of the Top 10 sales in 2022, with the other four scattered, one each in other coastal communities. The least expensive of these places, in Westerly, was a steal at $5.5 million.
No. 10: Year-round capable home with water views
Westerly
$5.5 million
3,690 square feet
Four bedrooms, five baths
0.43 acres
No. 9: Waterfront compound in Middletown
Middletown
$5.7 million
5,786 square feet
Six bedrooms; seven full baths, two halfs
0.8 acres
Includes a pool with a cabana that has a bedroom; plus a koi pond
No. 8: Open Kitchen floorplan in Narragansett offers views of the Atlantic
Narragansett
$5.925 million
2,365 square feet
Four bedrooms, two baths
1.01 acres
No. 7: Enjoy privacy from the highest elevation in Newport
60 Beacon Hill Rd.
Newport
$6.0 million
6,770 square feet
Four bedrooms; five full baths, one half
5.23 acres
Highest elevation in Newport
Built in 1979, it replaced the original Beacon Hill House, which was constructed as a summer home for Arthur Curtiss James, once the largest private owner of railroad stock in the United States, and torn down in the 1960s
No. 6: An Italianate villa with Newport style
Merrillton
Newport
$6.125 million
7,596 square feet
Eight bedrooms; eight full baths, two half
2.27 acres
Built in 1849, it includes a billiards room and cinema and an elevator serving all four floors
No. 5: 51 acres in the heart of southern RI
Long Pond Farm
South Kingstown
$6.595 million
6,364 square feet
8 bedrooms; four full baths, two half
51.16 acres
The property includes a cabin and a horse barn
No. 4: Beautiful boardwalk to a private beach oasis
Charlestown
$9.5 million
3,996 square feet
Five bedrooms; five full baths, one half
2.12 acres
No. 3: Ultimate in summer resort living
Westerly
$9.95 million
5,525 square feet
Nine bedrooms; six full baths, one half
1.39 acres
Built in 1899, includes tennis court and playhouse with hardwood floors
No. 2: Newport home with lawn to the ocean
Newport
$15 million
2,408 square feet
Three bedrooms; three full baths, one half
2.84 acres
This lot on Newport Harbor had a contemporary-style house on it
No. 1: One-acre estate worth $17.7 million
Treasure Hill
Westerly
$17.7 million
8,086 square feet
Seven bedrooms; eight full baths, one half
1.08 acres
On second-highest elevation in Westerly, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, includes wine cellar and billiards room, plus pool house with heated swimming pool and cascading waterfall
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI real estate: The 10 most expensive houses sold in 2022 and where they are
