ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

Researchers find 168 more ancient images at Peru's Nazca Lines

By Jaclyn Diaz
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZ0Lt_0jprwHxD00

Archaeologists have found 168 geoglyphs in and around the Peruvian city of Nazca, adding to the extensive, centuries-old collection of ancient and enigmatic images that make up the Nazca Lines.

The new findings add to the 190 known geoglyphs at the UNESCO World Heritage site, located along the southern coast of Peru. The markings, discovered by researchers at Japan's Yamagata University in collaboration with Peruvian archaeologist Jorge Olano, are thought to date to between 100 B.C. and A.D. 300.

The depictions include humans, birds, killer whales, cats and snakes. The first geoglyphs, largely other images of animals or linear designs, were drawn into the ground thousands of years ago. Inhabitants removed black stones from the ground's surface to expose the underlying white sandy surface to create their designs.

"They are the most outstanding group of geoglyphs anywhere in the world and are unmatched in its extent, magnitude, quantity, size, diversity and ancient tradition to any similar work in the world," according to UNESCO. The collection stretches across an area of about 280 square miles.

The work to uncover the geoglyphs involved using aerial photos and drones from June 2019 to February 2020, the university said. The results of this research will be used in future AI-based work to study the Nazca Lines and for their future conservation and protection.

The site has fallen victim to vandalism in the past.

In 2018, a truck driver ignored warning signs and drove over the famous site, damaging three of the geoglyphs.

In 2014, Greenpeace environmental activists entered the highly restricted area and placed giant, yellow letters that read, "Time for change! The future is renewable. Greenpeace," near the Nazca Lines. The group later apologized to the people of Peru.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
The Independent

Irish tourist dies after falling out of moving train in Thailand

An Irish tourist in Thailand died after falling out of a moving train, said the country’s police officials.Patrick Ward, 45, was travelling on Tuesday with a tour group from Thai capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town.At a brief stop over the river Kwai, the group made its way to the Sai Yok waterfall, a popular tourist destination.Ward fell when he opened the door of the train carriage near a slope, according to the police.The tourist had opened a door in the train carriage and fell 7-8 metres down a slope when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, police...
AFP

'It just dies': Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs

Underneath the calm turquoise waters off eastern Thailand, a rapidly spreading disease is killing corals over vast stretches of the sea floor, and scientists fear it may be getting worse because of climate change. Scientists believe overfishing, pollution and rising water temperatures because of climate change may be making the reefs more vulnerable to yellow-band disease.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
155K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy