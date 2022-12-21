South Carolina football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Gamecocks' early signees

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football fans are getting their first look at the future of the Gamecocks after the early signing period opened Wednesday for the Class of 2023.

It's coach Shane Beamer's second class since taking over the program in 2021. His 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 24 in the country and 10th in the SEC according to the 247Sports Composite. This year's class is ranked No. 18, which would be the program's highest ranking since it had the No. 16 class in 2012.

Here is everything you need to know about each of South Carolina's 2023 signees:

CJ Adams, wide receiver

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 211 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 837

Position ranking: No. 115

Markeee Anderson, offensive line

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 128

Position ranking: No. 6

Oluwatosin Babalade, offensive line

Vitals: 6-foot-5.5, 310 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 247

Position ranking: No. 22

Trovon Baugh, offensive line

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 359

Position ranking: No. 18

Dontavius Braswell, running back

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 259

Position ranking: No. 16

Judge Collier

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 1,050

Position ranking: No. 91

Connor Cox, tight end

Vitals: 6-foot-5.5, 220 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 687

Position ranking: No. 33

Elijah Davis, defensive line

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 4 (JUCO)

Position ranking: No. 1 (JUCO)

Kelton Henderson, wide receiver/defensive back

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 378

Position ranking: No. 19 (ATH)

Grayson Howard, linebacker

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 173

Position ranking: No. 14

Jalon Kilgore, safety

Vitals: 6-foot-0.5, 198 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 406

Position ranking: No. 39

Xzavier McLeod, defensive line

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 186

Position ranking: No. 25

Reid Mikeska, tight end

Vitals: 6-foot-5,5, 233 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 1,018

Position ranking: No. 45

Monteque Rhames, defensive line

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 367

Position ranking: No. 41

Tyshawn Russell, wide receiver

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 1,133

Position ranking: No. 163

Kamron Sandlin, quarterback/tight end

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 1,020

Position ranking: No. 85 (ATH)

Zahbari Sandy, safety

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 204 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 617

Position ranking: No. 56

Jatavius Shivers, offensive line

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 296 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 837

Position ranking: No. 64

Vicari Swain, wide receiver/defensive back

Vitals: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 272

Position ranking: No. 10 (ATH)

Desmond Umeozulu, defensive line

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 239 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Four stars

National ranking: No. 159

Position ranking: No. 21

Cameron Upshaw, safety

Vitals: 6-foot-2.5, 193 pounds

247Sports Composite rating: Three stars

National ranking: No. 873

Position ranking: No. 74

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Gamecocks' early signees