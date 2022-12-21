South Carolina football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Gamecocks' early signees
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football fans are getting their first look at the future of the Gamecocks after the early signing period opened Wednesday for the Class of 2023.
It's coach Shane Beamer's second class since taking over the program in 2021. His 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 24 in the country and 10th in the SEC according to the 247Sports Composite. This year's class is ranked No. 18, which would be the program's highest ranking since it had the No. 16 class in 2012.
Here is everything you need to know about each of South Carolina's 2023 signees:
TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: South Carolina football transfer portal tracker: Roster changes for bowl game, 2023 season
GAMECOCKS RECRUITING: South Carolina football adds two transfer commitments from Florida TE and star Division II RB
OL PROSPECTS DECOMMIT Oluwatosin Babalade, Isaiah Jatta decommit from South Carolina football as new coordinator hired
CJ Adams, wide receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 211 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 837
Position ranking: No. 115
Markeee Anderson, offensive line
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 128
Position ranking: No. 6
Oluwatosin Babalade, offensive line
Vitals: 6-foot-5.5, 310 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 247
Position ranking: No. 22
Trovon Baugh, offensive line
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 359
Position ranking: No. 18
Dontavius Braswell, running back
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 259
Position ranking: No. 16
Judge Collier
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 1,050
Position ranking: No. 91
Connor Cox, tight end
Vitals: 6-foot-5.5, 220 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 687
Position ranking: No. 33
Elijah Davis, defensive line
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 4 (JUCO)
Position ranking: No. 1 (JUCO)
Kelton Henderson, wide receiver/defensive back
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 378
Position ranking: No. 19 (ATH)
Grayson Howard, linebacker
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 173
Position ranking: No. 14
Jalon Kilgore, safety
Vitals: 6-foot-0.5, 198 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 406
Position ranking: No. 39
Xzavier McLeod, defensive line
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 186
Position ranking: No. 25
Reid Mikeska, tight end
Vitals: 6-foot-5,5, 233 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 1,018
Position ranking: No. 45
Monteque Rhames, defensive line
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 367
Position ranking: No. 41
Tyshawn Russell, wide receiver
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 1,133
Position ranking: No. 163
Kamron Sandlin, quarterback/tight end
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 1,020
Position ranking: No. 85 (ATH)
Zahbari Sandy, safety
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 204 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 617
Position ranking: No. 56
Jatavius Shivers, offensive line
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 296 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 837
Position ranking: No. 64
Vicari Swain, wide receiver/defensive back
Vitals: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 272
Position ranking: No. 10 (ATH)
Desmond Umeozulu, defensive line
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 239 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Four stars
National ranking: No. 159
Position ranking: No. 21
Cameron Upshaw, safety
Vitals: 6-foot-2.5, 193 pounds
247Sports Composite rating: Three stars
National ranking: No. 873
Position ranking: No. 74
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Gamecocks' early signees
Comments / 0