Clemson football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Tigers' early signees for Dabo Swinney
Clemson football has restocked.
The Tigers are expected to lose eight defensive linemen during the next two NFL drafts with some of those announcements coming shortly after the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl (8 pm., ESPN) featuring No. 7 Clemson (11-2) and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Defensive end Myles Murphy already has opted out of that game and will turn pro.
Clemson added 26 scholarship players for the three-day early signing period, which began Wednesday. It is the largest signing class for the Tigers since 2019, and defensive line has been a priority.
"I really believe that this group will prove to be a very, very special group," Swinney said. "It's a group that is built in the trenches."
Clemson's recruiting class was ranked No. 10 by 247Sports. It's the 13th consecutive season in which the Tigers have been in the top 13 under Swinney. There will be eight mid-year players who will start with the team in January.
The class is led by Peter Woods and Vic Burley, both considered among the top five high school defensive linemen in the country. They project at tackles, along with Stephiylan Green, who is ranked No. 13 by 247Sports. At defensive end, Clemson has commitments from Tomarrion Parker, AJ Hoffler and David Oliegbe.
On offense, the Tigers signed sixth-ranked quarterback Christopher Vizzina and fourth-ranked interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell.
Here's who has officially signed, listed in order of signing:
CB Shelton Lewis
Hometown / School: Stockbridge, Georgia (Stockbridge)
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 668, state ranking 65, position ranking 65
DE AJ Hoffler
Hometown / School: Atlanta (Woodward Academy)
Vitals: 6-4, 240
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 324, state ranking 31, position ranking 39
ATH Ronan Hanafin
Hometown / School: Cambridge, Massachusetts (Buckingham Brown and Nichols)
Vitals: 6-3, 210
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 311, state ranking 5, position ranking 11
OT Zechariah Owens
Hometown / School: McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian)
Vitals: 6-7, 365
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 211, state ranking 17, position ranking 19
ATH Misun Kelley
Hometown / School: Central (Daniel)
Vitals: 5-10, 170
247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 889, state ranking 14, position ranking 91
CB Branden Strozier
Hometown / School: Alpharetta, Georgia (St. Francis)
Vitals: 6-2, 175
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 358, state ranking 34, position ranking 35
WR Tyler Brown
Hometown / School: Greenville (Greenville)
Vitals: 5-11, 170
247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 744, state ranking 9, position ranking 91
DL Vic Burley
Hometown / School: Warner Robins, Georgia (Warner Robins)
Vitals: 6-5, 276
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 55, state ranking 3, position ranking 5
LB Dee Crayton
Hometown / School: Alpharetta, Georgia (Denmark)
Vitals: 6-2, 215
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 416, state ranking 56, position ranking 35
DL Stephiylan Green
Hometown / School: Rome, Georgia (Rome)
Vitals: 6-4, 267
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 108, state ranking 6, position ranking 13
DB Khalil Barnes
Hometown / School: Bogart, Georgia (North Oconee)
Vitals: 6-1, 185
247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 554, state ranking 56 position ranking 56
LB Jamal Anderson
Hometown / School: Hoschton, Georgia (Mill Creek)
Vitals: 6-4, 202
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 215, state ranking 18, position ranking 19
S Robert Billings
Hometown / School: Alpharetta, Georgia (Milton)
Vitals: 6-1, 185
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 413, state ranking 43, position ranking 41
TE Markus Dixon
Hometown / School: Warminster, Pennsylvania (Archbishop Wood)
Vitals: 6-4, 230
247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking: 635, state ranking 12, position ranking 29
TE Olsen Patt Henry
Hometown / School: Naples, Florida (First Baptist Academy)
Vitals: 6-3, 215
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 409, state ranking 76, position ranking 21
QB Christopher Vizzina
Hometown / School: Birmingham, Alabama (Briarwood Christian)
Vitals: 6-4, 207
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 39, state ranking 6, position ranking 6
RB Jarvis Green
Hometown / School: Irmo (Dutch Fork)
Vitals: 5-9, 192
247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 998, state ranking 16, position ranking 64
OT Ian Reed
Hometown / School: Austin, Texas (Vandegrift)
Vitals: 6-6, 315
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 285, state ranking 50, position ranking 25
WR Noble Johnson
Hometown / School: Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall)
Vitals: 6-2, 205
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National rank 362, state rank 62, position rank 54
ATH Kylen Webb
Hometown / School: Riverview, Florida (Sumner)
Vitals: 6-1, 180
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 279, state ranking 71, position ranking 20
DL Peter Woods
Hometown / School: Alabaster, Alabama (Thompson)
Vitals: 6-3, 270
247Sports Composite: 5 star. National ranking: 33, state ranking 4, position ranking 3
CB Avieon Terrell
Hometown / School: Atlanta (Westlake)
Vitals: 6-0, 170
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 258, state ranking 22, position ranking 29
DL Tomarrion Parker
Hometown / School: Phenix City, Alabama (Central)
Vitals: 6-4, 250
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 97, state ranking 12, position ranking 11
RB Jamarius Haynes
Hometown / school: Roanoke, Alabama (Handley)
Vitals: 6-0, 185
247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking: 2118, state ranking 74, position ranking 133
DE David Ojiegbe
Hometown / School: Washington D.C. (St. John's)
Vitals: 6-3, 235
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 262, position ranking 31
OL Harris Sewell
Hometown / School: Odessa, Texas (Permian)
Vitals: 6-4, 300
247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 111, state ranking 19, position ranking 4
Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Tigers' early signees for Dabo Swinney
