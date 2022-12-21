Clemson football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Tigers' early signees for Dabo Swinney

Clemson football has restocked.

The Tigers are expected to lose eight defensive linemen during the next two NFL drafts with some of those announcements coming shortly after the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl (8 pm., ESPN) featuring No. 7 Clemson (11-2) and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Defensive end Myles Murphy already has opted out of that game and will turn pro.

Clemson added 26 scholarship players for the three-day early signing period, which began Wednesday. It is the largest signing class for the Tigers since 2019, and defensive line has been a priority.

"I really believe that this group will prove to be a very, very special group," Swinney said. "It's a group that is built in the trenches."

Clemson's recruiting class was ranked No. 10 by 247Sports. It's the 13th consecutive season in which the Tigers have been in the top 13 under Swinney. There will be eight mid-year players who will start with the team in January.

The class is led by Peter Woods and Vic Burley, both considered among the top five high school defensive linemen in the country. They project at tackles, along with Stephiylan Green, who is ranked No. 13 by 247Sports. At defensive end, Clemson has commitments from Tomarrion Parker, AJ Hoffler and David Oliegbe.

On offense, the Tigers signed sixth-ranked quarterback Christopher Vizzina and fourth-ranked interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell.

Here's who has officially signed, listed in order of signing:

CB Shelton Lewis

Hometown / School: Stockbridge, Georgia (Stockbridge)

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 668, state ranking 65, position ranking 65

DE AJ Hoffler

Hometown / School: Atlanta (Woodward Academy)

Vitals: 6-4, 240

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 324, state ranking 31, position ranking 39

ATH Ronan Hanafin

Hometown / School: Cambridge, Massachusetts (Buckingham Brown and Nichols)

Vitals: 6-3, 210

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 311, state ranking 5, position ranking 11

OT Zechariah Owens

Hometown / School: McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian)

Vitals: 6-7, 365

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 211, state ranking 17, position ranking 19

ATH Misun Kelley

Hometown / School: Central (Daniel)

Vitals: 5-10, 170

247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 889, state ranking 14, position ranking 91

CB Branden Strozier

Hometown / School: Alpharetta, Georgia (St. Francis)

Vitals: 6-2, 175

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 358, state ranking 34, position ranking 35

WR Tyler Brown

Hometown / School: Greenville (Greenville)

Vitals: 5-11, 170

247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 744, state ranking 9, position ranking 91

DL Vic Burley

Hometown / School: Warner Robins, Georgia (Warner Robins)

Vitals: 6-5, 276

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 55, state ranking 3, position ranking 5

LB Dee Crayton

Hometown / School: Alpharetta, Georgia (Denmark)

Vitals: 6-2, 215

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 416, state ranking 56, position ranking 35

DL Stephiylan Green

Hometown / School: Rome, Georgia (Rome)

Vitals: 6-4, 267

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 108, state ranking 6, position ranking 13

DB Khalil Barnes

Hometown / School: Bogart, Georgia (North Oconee)

Vitals: 6-1, 185

247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 554, state ranking 56 position ranking 56

LB Jamal Anderson

Hometown / School: Hoschton, Georgia (Mill Creek)

Vitals: 6-4, 202

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 215, state ranking 18, position ranking 19

S Robert Billings

Hometown / School: Alpharetta, Georgia (Milton)

Vitals: 6-1, 185

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 413, state ranking 43, position ranking 41

TE Markus Dixon

Hometown / School: Warminster, Pennsylvania (Archbishop Wood)

Vitals: 6-4, 230

247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking: 635, state ranking 12, position ranking 29

TE Olsen Patt Henry

Hometown / School: Naples, Florida (First Baptist Academy)

Vitals: 6-3, 215

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 409, state ranking 76, position ranking 21

QB Christopher Vizzina

Hometown / School: Birmingham, Alabama (Briarwood Christian)

Vitals: 6-4, 207

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 39, state ranking 6, position ranking 6

RB Jarvis Green

Hometown / School: Irmo (Dutch Fork)

Vitals: 5-9, 192

247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking 998, state ranking 16, position ranking 64

OT Ian Reed

Hometown / School: Austin, Texas (Vandegrift)

Vitals: 6-6, 315

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 285, state ranking 50, position ranking 25

WR Noble Johnson

Hometown / School: Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall)

Vitals: 6-2, 205

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National rank 362, state rank 62, position rank 54

ATH Kylen Webb

Hometown / School: Riverview, Florida (Sumner)

Vitals: 6-1, 180

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 279, state ranking 71, position ranking 20

DL Peter Woods

Hometown / School: Alabaster, Alabama (Thompson)

Vitals: 6-3, 270

247Sports Composite: 5 star. National ranking: 33, state ranking 4, position ranking 3

CB Avieon Terrell

Hometown / School: Atlanta (Westlake)

Vitals: 6-0, 170

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 258, state ranking 22, position ranking 29

DL Tomarrion Parker

Hometown / School: Phenix City, Alabama (Central)

Vitals: 6-4, 250

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 97, state ranking 12, position ranking 11

RB Jamarius Haynes

Hometown / school: Roanoke, Alabama (Handley)

Vitals: 6-0, 185

247Sports Composite: 3 star. National ranking: 2118, state ranking 74, position ranking 133

DE David Ojiegbe

Hometown / School: Washington D.C. (St. John's)

Vitals: 6-3, 235

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 262, position ranking 31

OL Harris Sewell

Hometown / School: Odessa, Texas (Permian)

Vitals: 6-4, 300

247Sports Composite: 4 star. National ranking 111, state ranking 19, position ranking 4

