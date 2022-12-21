T&G Santa Fund: Generous donors help fill Santa's bag

In its 84th year, T&G Santa brings Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

The effort is made possible by donations from readers, businesses and organizations.

The newspaper works with several nonprofit organizations to deliver toys, books and, of course, smiles to those in need in the region. The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $48,760

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Osterman Management LLC, $1,000

Santa's Helper, $150

Matt, Sean, Ben, Zaek and Kaitlyn - Hicks of Sutton, $125

Santa's Helper, $100

Santa's Helper, $50

Santa's Helper, $25

Maggie Hill, $10

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Gramps and Margie, $500

Our Loved Ones; Dennis, Jane, Dan and Sal, $500

Henry, Lillian and Willis Erickson, Louis and Helena Latorre, Anna Pacanowski, Sharon Coolidge and Charlotte Moses, $150

Helme M. Salois - Millbury $100

Mom, Dad, Richard, Michele, Bobby and Denny, Love Ya Kathy, $100

In Memory of family; Orrin and Cindy Mason, $100

Heide and Chris, $50

Mary C. McCarthy; Darcy McCarthy, $50

Grampa David; Matt, Nick and Charlie, $50

Jenice Peterson died 1/3/2022, wife of Donald Peterson, $50

Nancy Chakuas, $50

Our Parents: Neil and Olga Rea and Joe and Shirley Richard; Ed and Ellie Richard, $50

Aiko and William (Denny) Smith, $50

Our Parents; Joe and Julie Dandrea, $40

Richard Amaral, Love Margaret and Children, $30

Holly Piirainen; Grandma Maureen Lemieux, $25

Bob Gorr; Ralph, Frank, Anthony, Leah, and Carolyn, $25

Craig Prachniak, $25

Katie Jean Leon, Love Mom and Dad, $25

My Dad and Uncle George; Laura, $11

DAILY TOTAL $3,441

RUNNING TOTAL $52,201