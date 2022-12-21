Penn State football recruiting profile: LB Kaveion Keys

Penn State has a long history of award-winning and successful NFL players all hailing from the linebacker position. Jack Ham , Paul Posluszny , and Micah Parsons are just a couple of linebackers who have been difference-makers at Penn State and the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and his new aggressive defense need linebackers to be successful and in comes Kaveion Keys . The four-star linebacker from Virginia won’t have a far trip north but a long journey will begin next year with Diaz making him the linebacker he needs in his defense.

Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.

Kaveion Keys' Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 187 5 15 Rivals 3 – 8 30 ESPN 3 – 9 30 On3 Recruiting 4 177 4 24 247 Composite 4 279 4 21

Vitals

Hometown Richmond, VA Projected Position Linebacker Height 6′-3″ Weight 205 lb Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on January 29, 2022

Official visit to Penn State on June 24, 2022.

Commits to North Carolina on August 29, 2022

Decommits from North Carolina on December 8, 2022

Commits to Penn State on December 16, 2022

https://twitter.com/KaveionKeys/status/1487263681331269635https://twitter.com/KaveionKeys/status/1564347189840707585https://twitter.com/KaveionKeys/status/1600889798071549958https://twitter.com/KaveionKeys/status/1603758026456006657

Offers

Penn State

North Carolina

Auburn

East Carolina

Florida

Indiana

Kentucky

Marshall

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Texas A&M

