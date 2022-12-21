Penn State football recruiting profile: LB Kaveion Keys
Penn State has a long history of award-winning and successful NFL players all hailing from the linebacker position. Jack Ham , Paul Posluszny , and Micah Parsons are just a couple of linebackers who have been difference-makers at Penn State and the NFL.
Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and his new aggressive defense need linebackers to be successful and in comes Kaveion Keys . The four-star linebacker from Virginia won’t have a far trip north but a long journey will begin next year with Diaz making him the linebacker he needs in his defense.
Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.
Kaveion Keys' Recruiting Profile
Rating
|Stars
|Overall
|State
|Position
|247
|4
|187
|5
|15
|Rivals
|3
|–
|8
|30
|ESPN
|3
|–
|9
|30
|On3 Recruiting
|4
|177
|4
|24
|247 Composite
|4
|279
|4
|21
Vitals
|Hometown
|Richmond, VA
|Projected Position
|Linebacker
|Height
|6′-3″
|Weight
|205 lb
|Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Offered on January 29, 2022
- Official visit to Penn State on June 24, 2022.
- Commits to North Carolina on August 29, 2022
- Decommits from North Carolina on December 8, 2022
- Commits to Penn State on December 16, 2022
Offers
- Penn State
- North Carolina
- Auburn
- East Carolina
- Florida
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Marshall
- Pittsburgh
- Rutgers
- Texas A&M
