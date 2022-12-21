ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State football recruiting profile: LB Kaveion Keys

By Andrew Harbaugh
Penn State has a long history of award-winning and successful NFL players all hailing from the linebacker position. Jack Ham , Paul Posluszny , and Micah Parsons are just a couple of linebackers who have been difference-makers at Penn State and the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and his new aggressive defense need linebackers to be successful and in comes Kaveion Keys . The four-star linebacker from Virginia won’t have a far trip north but a long journey will begin next year with Diaz making him the linebacker he needs in his defense.

Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.

Kaveion Keys' Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 187 5 15
Rivals 3 8 30
ESPN 3 9 30
On3 Recruiting 4 177 4 24
247 Composite 4 279 4 21

Vitals

Hometown Richmond, VA
Projected Position Linebacker
Height 6′-3″
Weight 205 lb
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 29, 2022
https://twitter.com/KaveionKeys/status/1487263681331269635
  • Official visit to Penn State on June 24, 2022.
  • Commits to North Carolina on August 29, 2022
https://twitter.com/KaveionKeys/status/1564347189840707585
  • Decommits from North Carolina on December 8, 2022
https://twitter.com/KaveionKeys/status/1600889798071549958 https://twitter.com/KaveionKeys/status/1603758026456006657

Offers

1

1

