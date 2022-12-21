Read full article on original website
Marcus Rashford scored one and created another as Manchester United overcame illness issues to beat Nottingham Forest and move to within a point of the top four. Rashford converted a superb opener after 19 minutes when he was picked out by Christian Eriksen in a pre-planned corner routine, allowing the striker to exploit Forest's failure to track his run by sweeping a first-time shot past Wayne Hennessey.
Marcus Rashford is fit, firing and having fun. Yet his impressive recent form also shows why he is not the answer to Manchester United's need for a new striker, according to two former England forwards. Rashford led United to a dominant 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, but Alan...
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
