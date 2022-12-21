Hartford family displaced by Martin Street fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a large house fire blaze early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a multi-family home on Martin Street around 3 a.m. Flames were spread throughout the B-side porches, basement, first and second floors, and attic.

No injuries were reported, officials said. One family of three adults and two children was displaced.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.