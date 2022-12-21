Read full article on original website
Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period
By Jeremy Herb, Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen, Geneva Sands, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan, CNN. The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials. The latest batch reveals new...
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee to release Donald Trump’s taxes on Friday
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots is expected to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, a congressional aide said.The committee voted last week to release Mr Trump’s returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. Meanwhile, the January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that...
Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, a statement making it hard to foresee the devastating invasion ending soon. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that...
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy ponders his legacy
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy lingered on a narrow balcony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, soaking in a panoramic view of the National Mall, the Washington Monument and, beyond, the Lincoln Memorial. “Now this I will miss,” he said. As Leahy closes out a Senate...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
2022 is the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. It has recently been thrust into the spotlight as politicians—and courts—once again debate its legitimacy. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security ruled to preserve DACA for noncitizens who met...
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
