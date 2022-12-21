ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel 3000

Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period

By Jeremy Herb, Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen, Geneva Sands, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan, CNN. The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials. The latest batch reveals new...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee to release Donald Trump’s taxes on Friday

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots is expected to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, a congressional aide said.The committee voted last week to release Mr Trump’s returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. Meanwhile, the January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that...
Channel 3000

Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, a statement making it hard to foresee the devastating invasion ending soon. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that...
Channel 3000

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy ponders his legacy

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy lingered on a narrow balcony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, soaking in a panoramic view of the National Mall, the Washington Monument and, beyond, the Lincoln Memorial. “Now this I will miss,” he said. As Leahy closes out a Senate...
Channel 3000

Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

2022 is the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. It has recently been thrust into the spotlight as politicians—and courts—once again debate its legitimacy. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security ruled to preserve DACA for noncitizens who met...

