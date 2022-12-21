NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik was honored Tuesday on his last day on the job as Norwalk Police Chief. “Congratulations on your retirement after 40 years of service to the Norwalk Department of Police Services,” a dispatcher said in Kulhawik’s final radio conversation. “Thank you for your leadership professionalism and compassion. The members of the department thank you for being our chief for the past 10 years we wish you the best of luck with your well-earned retirement.”

