Norwalk hopes for better reval in 2023
NORWALK, Conn. — A $8.1 million drop in Norwalk’s 2021 Grand List, the result of citizen challenges to 2018’s revaluations, has helped inspire a new approach: As of next year, the city’s commercial and residential properties will no longer be evaluated by the same company. While...
Norwalk BoE considers $32M budget hike
NORWALK, Conn. — Preliminary figures indicate a needed 14.9% increase in the Norwalk Public Schools budget for the coming school year. If they pan out, the Board of Education would be requesting $32 million more than this year’s school budget. Part of the expected increase is due to...
Update on the 2023-2024 NPS budget development
Norwalk Public Schools has presented an update of the 2023-2024 budget, and it is a request that we have anticipated for the last two years. We will spend an extensive amount of time in its development so that it is both educationally sound and fiscally responsible. The preliminary request we...
Norwalk photos: Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk has reopened
NORWALK, Conn. — The Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk has reopened. Experienced pedestrians will notice the enhanced concrete barrier that seperates them from the passing tractor trailers. On two recent walks, NancyOnNorwalk felt increased stability, without the vibrations that previously accompanied the bridge’s up and down movement as it carries Interstate 95 (I-95)’s heavy traffic over the Norwalk River.
Surprise OSHA inspection carries a cost to Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — An unannounced standard inspection by Connecticut OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) shook up City officials in November, because, they say, it’s been decades since the last one. Violations in the citation provided Wednesday to NancyOnNorwalk range from a heater being plugged into a power...
Maritime Aquarium; Music program for underserved Norwalk area students
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Art Space offers after-school music education for kids. Teens offered opportunity to learn in Maritime Aquarium program. Free after-school music education will be available to underserved Norwalk area students in grades 1 through 8 via the newly announced “Petty-Drayton Music Program” at The Norwalk Art Space, starting on Wednesday Jan. 25. According to a news release, veteran filmmaker Adria Petty and renowned first-call muti-instrumentalist Charley Drayton will fund the startup, which will include guitar and singing lessons, ear training, and performance coaching.
Walsh appointed Interim Norwalk Police Chief
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh is leading the department now that Thomas Kulhawik has retired after 10 years as police chief. Mayor Harry Rilling appointed Walsh to serve as Interim Police Chief on Wednesday, a news release said. The Police Commission will appoint a permanent chief.
Kulhawik given send off after 10 years as Norwalk Police Chief
NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik was honored Tuesday on his last day on the job as Norwalk Police Chief. “Congratulations on your retirement after 40 years of service to the Norwalk Department of Police Services,” a dispatcher said in Kulhawik’s final radio conversation. “Thank you for your leadership professionalism and compassion. The members of the department thank you for being our chief for the past 10 years we wish you the best of luck with your well-earned retirement.”
Norwalk Council opts out of State ADU regulation, giving P&Z authority on issue
NORWALK, Conn. —Local Zoners will handle rules for accessory apartments after the Common Council’s vote to opt out of a state law regulating them. Norwalk opted out on a 12-2 Common Council vote held Tuesday, putting the regulations around the accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in the Planning and Zoning Commission’s control even though more than just two Council members said they were unhappy with P&Z’s decision last week to require site plan reviews for detached units.
A Norwalk photo #165
My wife and I met this fellow on a walk through the woods in Oak Hills Park. When I asked what he was doing he answered, “The fat man told me to wait here till Rudolph calls.”
Rilling ends water emergency, asks residents to continue conserving
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has lifted Norwalk’s water emergency. “Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had sufficient rain that will resupply our reservoirs to a point where we feel comfortable doing that,” Rilling said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. “But we’re still asking people to be diligent in conservation efforts to make sure they do everything possible to save and conserve this valuable resource.”
Norwalk Council looks to extend City Carting (WIN Waste) contracts
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Common Council members appear poised to add at least one year onto the waste management contract negotiated with City Carting just over a decade ago. Adding another two years and approving the fee changes negotiated with Win Waste Innovations Holdings, which bought City Carting in...
Norwalk Land Trust wins $50,000 for island sanctuary
National Fish and Wildlife Fund and Environmental Protection Agency officials announced Monday a $50,000 federal grant for a Norwalk bird sanctuary, contingent on $12,500 in local fundraising. The Norwalk Land Trust won the grant which will complete its nine-year campaign to remediate toxic contaminants and convert Hoyt Island into a...
Lockwood Mathews Mansion recognized; Chanukah party; ‘Redefining Giving’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Dalio offers you chance to donate to charities without spending your own cash. For the third consecutive year, the public chose the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum as one of USA Today’s “10Best Holiday Historic Home Tours,” placing the Norwalk edifice alongside such landmarks as Graceland and the Stetson Mansion. The public rated the Mansion #6 out of eighteen museums and cultural institutions put forth by USA Today’s nationwide board of 10Best Local Experts.
Draft Transportation Master Plan offers toolkit designed to get grant funding
NORWALK, Conn. — A draft Transportation Master Plan has been unveiled, offering early action items including a concept to allow North Main Street drivers to turn left onto Martin Luther King Drive, and a Calf Pasture Beach Road revamp that would provide reversible lanes, allowing more space for peak periods of exit and entry.
Biagiarelli highlights Grand List reductions, software issues
NORWALK, Conn. — Software issues have been holding up the Norwalk Tax Collector’s efforts to send bills out. While the collection percentage is “right where we need to be,” the levy has “been significantly reduced due to court stipulated judgments for taxpayers who have appealed their assessments,” Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said Monday.
Norwalk ADU regulation draft develops even as some Council members object
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing tonight focuses on regulations for accessory dwelling units, even as Commissioners know the points might be moot. The Common Council has yet to opt out of the State legislation passed last year requiring municipalities to allow detached dwellings...
Neighbors fighting Saugatuck apartments appeal for donations
WESTPORT — The group fighting a plan to build a three-building, 157-unit apartment complex at the end of Hiawatha Lane Extension has issued a “urgent appeal” for donations. Save Old Saugatuck sent an email and posted the request on its website. It has a challenge to the...
Norwalk DPW completes sidewalk/pavement work in Ohio Avenue area
NORWALK, Conn. — Sidewalks and pavement were improved on 13 roads off Main Street, in a three-year project celebrated Monday by the Department of Public Works, Mayor Harry Rilling and Common Council members. DPW built 1.9 miles in the Center-Ohio, Plymouth Avenue neighborhood, Chief of Operations and Public Works...
Norwalk videos: The Grinch
NORWALK, Conn. — The Grinch surprised folks Wednesday afternoon in East Norwalk, a bit of holiday fun sponsored by Leigh Ann Lengyel. He wandered 1st Street and dropped into BJ Ryan’s East, Harbor Harvest, the Marvin and Nathan Hale Middle School, she said. He might come back! Lengyel...
