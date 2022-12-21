ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida National Guard and Feed the Children feed 400 families of local Guardsmen

By Lucia Viti
WOKV
 6 days ago
NORMANDY, Fl. — The Florida National Guard and Feed the Children worked together to feed 400 families of local Guardsmen deemed food insecure. Volunteers distributed $100,000 worth of food that included a 25-pound box of food to each family; plus a15-pound box of hygiene essentials including shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; as well children’s toys, books and more!

Working in tandem with corporate donations and a network of local community sponsors, Feed the Children collects healthy food from corporate sponsors that meets “nutritional standards - proteins and canned vegetables” as well as the hygiene and household products, and of course toys and books, and drives them to those in need with one rather large truck in its fleet of five rather large trucks.

Joe Allegro, Feed the Children’s Senior Director of Corporate Sponsorship, described the gesture as a way of giving back.

“With inflation and rising costs, we’re here to help first responders who serve us,” he said. “That’s the joy in today’s giving.”

Allegro explained that Feed the Children is one of today’s leading anti-hunger organizations. Forty decades in the making, he noted the 35th largest non profit in the world’s timeline for distribution as a win win for everyone.

“We own a fleet of trucks that picks up donations from corporate sponsors that would otherwise destroy the product as it nears its expiration date,” he said. “We then deliver it to those in need, those who really need it. And so everyone wins.”

Allegro explained the Feed the Children envisions a world where no child goes to bed hungry. Feed the Children helps “families and communities achieve stable lives by reducing the need for help tomorrow.”

Debra Cox, Executive Director of the Florida National Guard Foundation, described the members of the Guard as a community within a community.

“Our members of the Guard are the community,” she said. “These are our plumbers and electricians, etc., so when we support our people plus support the community, it feels great! And at Christmas time it’s a win win! And God gave us a little break on the rain so I’ll take it!”

Tracie Davis, a Democratic Representative serving Florida’s House of Representatives, was among the many volunteers on scene.

“Volunteers are everywhere,“ she said. “The cars haven’t stopped rolling through with families and children - even in the rain. It’s amazing to be here.”

Davis added that it’s all about Christmas.

“Everyone is loving on each other and helping each other,” she concluded. “And that’s what this season is all about!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

WOKV

WOKV

