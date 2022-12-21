Read full article on original website
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Park City, Commonwealth Wind Meetings to be Held in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Multiple meetings regarding the Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects will be held in Barnstable next year. Avangrid, the company overseeing both wind energy projects, will be taking comments and questions from attendees. Both wind farms are set to be located about 20 miles off of...
Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day
CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along the shoreline. The cause of the sinking was not immediately clear.
Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich
HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich
HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Heather Chase (Listen Here!)
Each month we ask listeners to tell us about someone in our community who is really making a difference. This month, we received an email we couldn’t ignore about Heather Chase from Orleans. Please listen to this story:. The person who nominated Heather requested to stay anonymous, and we...
Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Cotuit
COTUIT – Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire in Cotuit shortly before midnight Saturday. The house on Whitmar Road had smoke on the second floor and attic prompting an additional response. Firefighters were able to determine the fire was confined to the chimney and extinguish it. No injuries were reported.
Condominium in Harwich Port sells for $5.5 million
Zenon Rt bought the property at 23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, from Patricia Black and Patrick Brogan on Nov. 22, 2022. The $5,500,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $923. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed...
Officials: State Septic Changes Would Be Economically Stifling
HARWICH – Proposed amendments to Title 5 septic regulations and new watershed permit requirements proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection could require the replacement of between 5,000 to 7,000 private septic systems in town over a five-year period, putting an enormous financial stress on the community, selectmen said.
Falmouth Broadband Accessibility Advocates Highlight Bill Assistance Programs
FALMOUTH – At a recent presentation with the Falmouth select board, broadband accessibility advocates highlighted assistance programs that could save 8,000 local households $1,200 a year on internet bills. Retired Federal Communications Commission Senior Advisor and FalmouthNet Advisory Board member David Isenberg said the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)...
Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
Cape Symphony Celebrating 2023 with New Year’s Day Party
BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony will celebrate the start of 2023 with its New Year’s Day Party this weekend. The show will follow the tradition of the annual Vienna New Year’s Day concert, including Strauss waltzes and polka, as well as Broadway tunes, some opera and more.
Transfer Station and Town Hall Holiday Hours of Operation
The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division will be open Saturday, December 24, 2022, 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The Solid Waste Division will be closed Sunday the December 25, 2022, in observance of Christmas Holiday. Trash and recycling services will resume on a normal schedule Monday, December 26, 2022.
