capecod.com
Baker Doubling Down on 2050 Climate Action Goals
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is doubling down on his net-zero greenhouse gas emission goals for Massachusetts with the recently announced Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 (CECP). The initiative outlines how the state will slash its emissions to levels at least 85 percent below the 1990 baseline.
capecod.com
Local Farmers, Fishermen Get State Grant Funding
BARNSTABLE – Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod will receive close to $80,000 from Massachusetts to support local farmers and seafood producers. The money is part of a $750,000 statewide initiative that aims to generate consumer awareness and demand for locally grown food. “Regional Buy Local organizations have long...
100% clean energy by 2030 in Mass.? Climate activists have suggestions
The incoming Healey-Driscoll administration can strive to achieve its urgent climate resiliency goals by focusing on electric vehicle infrastructure, building retrofits and solar panel installations, among other tactical strategies. In a letter to Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s climate change transition policy committee, a group of academics and environmental activists provided a...
capecod.com
Upper Cape Tech to Receive State Transportation Grant
BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will benefit from state funding for transportation upgrades. The school will be receiving close to $1.5 million from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s ACT School Bus Program in an attempt to start the process of electrifying Upper Cape Tech’s school bus fleet.
themainewire.com
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
WMUR.com
During restoration efforts in New Hampshire, Eversource crews deploy new tool for first time
LACONIA, N.H. — As Eversource responded to thousands of outages in New Hampshire, the company brought out some new technology to deal with damage in Laconia. Company officials said crews used the “rapid pole,” which was designed by their own workers and used to take the place of the broken pole.
WCVB
Massachusetts' millionaires' tax takes effect with start of new year after voter approval
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who earn more than $1 million each year will begin paying a new tax starting in 2023, after voters approved a constitutional amendment. The measure passed in November with approval from 52% of voters. Question 1 - sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the...
Changes coming to Massachusetts minimum wage law on Jan. 1
BOSTON - The Massachusetts minimum wage is increasing to start 2023, and there are other changes coming for workers in the new year.The minimum wage will be $15 an hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will go from $6.15 an hour to $6.75.Time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays will be eliminated completely in 2023 after years of being phased out.The wage changes were set in motion back in 2018, when a "grand bargain" was struck on Beacon Hill that upped the minimum wage, required paid leave for workers and guaranteed an August sales tax holiday on the calendar.Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and Washington are the states that will be paying $15 an hour or more in the new year. CBS News reported earlier this year that "$20 is the new $15" when it comes to wage expectations, with inflation at its highest level in decades. Job search data shows that more workers are searching for jobs that pay $20 or $25 an hour instead of $15.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Treasury looking to return millions in unclaimed money and property to rightful owners
Boston – Twice a year, the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division announces the latest group of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. During the holiday season, the team wants to remind the many non-profit organizations in the state that they too may have unclaimed property. So just like Santa, they should be checking the lists twice.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
communityadvocate.com
Communities receive state fire safety equipment grants
REGION – Massachusetts has announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the fiscal 2023 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding...
Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon
A new study indicates that New England has a unique opportunity to tackle climate change by focusing in part on the region’s many forests. The post Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 18-24
A condo in Falmouth that sold for $242,100 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 110 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $766,002, $452 per square foot.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
WBUR
Here's what the outgoing CEO of Blue Cross says about the future of health care
Andrew Dreyfus, the chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is stepping down after 12 years on the job. He says he is leaving the state’s biggest health insurer to teach, mentor, write and advise young companies. Sarah Iselin — a Dreyfus protégé — will become CEO...
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
White Christmas on Cape Cod as ‘extremely rare’ snow band sweeps through
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
Comments / 1