Massachusetts State

Baker Doubling Down on 2050 Climate Action Goals

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is doubling down on his net-zero greenhouse gas emission goals for Massachusetts with the recently announced Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 (CECP). The initiative outlines how the state will slash its emissions to levels at least 85 percent below the 1990 baseline.
Local Farmers, Fishermen Get State Grant Funding

BARNSTABLE – Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod will receive close to $80,000 from Massachusetts to support local farmers and seafood producers. The money is part of a $750,000 statewide initiative that aims to generate consumer awareness and demand for locally grown food. “Regional Buy Local organizations have long...
100% clean energy by 2030 in Mass.? Climate activists have suggestions

The incoming Healey-Driscoll administration can strive to achieve its urgent climate resiliency goals by focusing on electric vehicle infrastructure, building retrofits and solar panel installations, among other tactical strategies. In a letter to Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s climate change transition policy committee, a group of academics and environmental activists provided a...
Upper Cape Tech to Receive State Transportation Grant

BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will benefit from state funding for transportation upgrades. The school will be receiving close to $1.5 million from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s ACT School Bus Program in an attempt to start the process of electrifying Upper Cape Tech’s school bus fleet.
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
Changes coming to Massachusetts minimum wage law on Jan. 1

BOSTON - The Massachusetts minimum wage is increasing to start 2023, and there are other changes coming for workers in the new year.The minimum wage will be $15 an hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will go from $6.15 an hour to $6.75.Time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays will be eliminated completely in 2023 after years of being phased out.The wage changes were set in motion back in 2018, when a "grand bargain" was struck on Beacon Hill that upped the minimum wage, required paid leave for workers and guaranteed an August sales tax holiday on the calendar.Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and Washington are the states that will be paying $15 an hour or more in the new year. CBS News reported earlier this year that "$20 is the new $15" when it comes to wage expectations, with inflation at its highest level in decades. Job search data shows that more workers are searching for jobs that pay $20 or $25 an hour instead of $15.
Massachusetts Treasury looking to return millions in unclaimed money and property to rightful owners

Boston – Twice a year, the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division announces the latest group of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. During the holiday season, the team wants to remind the many non-profit organizations in the state that they too may have unclaimed property. So just like Santa, they should be checking the lists twice.
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
Communities receive state fire safety equipment grants

REGION – Massachusetts has announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the fiscal 2023 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding...
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA

