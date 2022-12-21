Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich
HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day
CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along the shoreline. The cause of the sinking was not immediately clear.
capecod.com
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Cotuit
COTUIT – Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire in Cotuit shortly before midnight Saturday. The house on Whitmar Road had smoke on the second floor and attic prompting an additional response. Firefighters were able to determine the fire was confined to the chimney and extinguish it. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich
HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
capecod.com
Park City, Commonwealth Wind Meetings to be Held in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Multiple meetings regarding the Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects will be held in Barnstable next year. Avangrid, the company overseeing both wind energy projects, will be taking comments and questions from attendees. Both wind farms are set to be located about 20 miles off of...
capecod.com
Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Heather Chase (Listen Here!)
Each month we ask listeners to tell us about someone in our community who is really making a difference. This month, we received an email we couldn’t ignore about Heather Chase from Orleans. Please listen to this story:. The person who nominated Heather requested to stay anonymous, and we...
capecod.com
Cape Symphony Celebrating 2023 with New Year’s Day Party
BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony will celebrate the start of 2023 with its New Year’s Day Party this weekend. The show will follow the tradition of the annual Vienna New Year’s Day concert, including Strauss waltzes and polka, as well as Broadway tunes, some opera and more.
Comments / 0