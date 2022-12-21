ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club

Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...

