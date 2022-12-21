Read full article on original website
Will You Help Cookie Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Cookie! Cookie is a sensitive lady who is looking for somewhere special to call home. She absolutely loves the people in her bubble but it takes her a while for her to feel comfortable with strangers. She is looking for someone who is going to give her the time she needs to adjust and will be her advocate in new situations.
Local Farmers, Fishermen Get State Grant Funding
BARNSTABLE – Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod will receive close to $80,000 from Massachusetts to support local farmers and seafood producers. The money is part of a $750,000 statewide initiative that aims to generate consumer awareness and demand for locally grown food. “Regional Buy Local organizations have long...
Upper Cape Tech to Receive State Transportation Grant
BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will benefit from state funding for transportation upgrades. The school will be receiving close to $1.5 million from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s ACT School Bus Program in an attempt to start the process of electrifying Upper Cape Tech’s school bus fleet.
Markey, Warren Highlighting Challenges Facing Mass Healthcare
HYANNIS – Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are joining other lawmakers in highlighting barriers patients are facing in care as closures, service reductions and for-profit acquisitions of hospitals increase across the nation. In their letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they say that the...
Baker Doubling Down on 2050 Climate Action Goals
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is doubling down on his net-zero greenhouse gas emission goals for Massachusetts with the recently announced Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 (CECP). The initiative outlines how the state will slash its emissions to levels at least 85 percent below the 1990 baseline.
