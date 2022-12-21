ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

When does Inside the NBA come back? No NBA games on TNT leaves gap in national schedule

NBA fans have become accustomed to tuning into the "Inside the NBA" crew on Tuesdays, but for the next two weeks, they'll have to go without. Following a jam-packed slate of games on Christmas Day, each of the next nine nationally televised NBA games will air on NBA TV, including games played on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Sporting News

Mavericks star Luka Doncic rewrites the record books with historic 60-point triple-double

Luka Doncic etched his name in history with a monstrous performance against the New York Knicks, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 126-121 win in overtime. Doncic was simply unguardable Tuesday night, pouring in a career-high 60 points, adding a career-high 21 rebounds and 10 assists as the Mavericks pulled off the miracle comeback after trailing by nine points with three minutes remaining.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins beef, explained: Former Thunder teammates trade shots on Twitter after Perkins' comments about Ibaka's age

Serge Ibaka believes Kendrick Perkins' "joke" about his age is no laughing matter. During Monday's edition of "First Take," the ESPN analyst made a comment about Ibaka's age that the Bucks forward clearly didn't appreciate. That initial remark led to a back-and-forth on Twitter between the former Thunder teammates, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy