Barnstable, MA

Related
capecod.com

Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day

CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along the shoreline. The cause of the sinking was not immediately clear.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Park City, Commonwealth Wind Meetings to be Held in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Multiple meetings regarding the Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects will be held in Barnstable next year. Avangrid, the company overseeing both wind energy projects, will be taking comments and questions from attendees. Both wind farms are set to be located about 20 miles off of...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Receives State Grant For Boat Ramp Repairs

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable has been awarded $25,000 for repairs to the Blish Point boat ramp. “I’m delighted the Town of Barnstable will receive $25,000 of state grant monies to make sorely needed boat ramp repairs at the popular Blish Point,” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Local Fire Officials Say Start Planning for Christmas Tree Disposal

BREWSTER – As the holiday season draws to a close, local fire officials say that it’s time to start planning how to dispose of that Christmas tree. Brewster Fire Department Fire Prevention Office Phillip Burt said that even with frequent watering, Christmas trees will dry out around this time and become a fire hazard, and plans should be made now to dispose of them.
BREWSTER, MA
NECN

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich

HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
capecodwave.com

All is calm, all is bright: Christmas, Main Street, Falmouth

FALMOUTH – We took a stroll down Main Street on Christmas in the late afternoon, just as the sun was setting and the street lights were coming on. There were a few other walkers, bundled up in the freezing temperatures, under a blue sky that turned to pink as the sun set.
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 112 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,240-square-foot home on Thousand Oaks Drive in Brewster that sold for $660,000.
BREWSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Tensions rise at Plimoth Patuxet Museums as Indigenous-led boycott continues

An ongoing boycott and recent theft at a living history museum seem to have worsened long-standing tensions between staff and Wampanoag tribe members. But a potential meeting in the “near future” could alleviate some animosity over the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, which tribal members have boycotted for months due to concerns over Native American staffing representation and lackluster outdoor exhibit quality, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster

BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but remained on scene checking for any additional fire spread and ventilating smoke. No injuries were reported.
BREWSTER, MA

