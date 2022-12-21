Read full article on original website
Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day
CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along the shoreline. The cause of the sinking was not immediately clear.
Park City, Commonwealth Wind Meetings to be Held in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Multiple meetings regarding the Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects will be held in Barnstable next year. Avangrid, the company overseeing both wind energy projects, will be taking comments and questions from attendees. Both wind farms are set to be located about 20 miles off of...
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Barnstable Receives State Grant For Boat Ramp Repairs
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable has been awarded $25,000 for repairs to the Blish Point boat ramp. “I’m delighted the Town of Barnstable will receive $25,000 of state grant monies to make sorely needed boat ramp repairs at the popular Blish Point,” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 18-24
A condo in Falmouth that sold for $242,100 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 110 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $766,002, $452 per square foot.
Local Fire Officials Say Start Planning for Christmas Tree Disposal
BREWSTER – As the holiday season draws to a close, local fire officials say that it’s time to start planning how to dispose of that Christmas tree. Brewster Fire Department Fire Prevention Office Phillip Burt said that even with frequent watering, Christmas trees will dry out around this time and become a fire hazard, and plans should be made now to dispose of them.
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich
HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Heather Chase (Listen Here!)
Each month we ask listeners to tell us about someone in our community who is really making a difference. This month, we received an email we couldn’t ignore about Heather Chase from Orleans. Please listen to this story:. The person who nominated Heather requested to stay anonymous, and we...
All is calm, all is bright: Christmas, Main Street, Falmouth
FALMOUTH – We took a stroll down Main Street on Christmas in the late afternoon, just as the sun was setting and the street lights were coming on. There were a few other walkers, bundled up in the freezing temperatures, under a blue sky that turned to pink as the sun set.
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 112 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,240-square-foot home on Thousand Oaks Drive in Brewster that sold for $660,000.
Tensions rise at Plimoth Patuxet Museums as Indigenous-led boycott continues
An ongoing boycott and recent theft at a living history museum seem to have worsened long-standing tensions between staff and Wampanoag tribe members. But a potential meeting in the “near future” could alleviate some animosity over the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, which tribal members have boycotted for months due to concerns over Native American staffing representation and lackluster outdoor exhibit quality, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
Smoky fire involving rail cars reported at Joint Base Cape Cod transfer station
JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A structure fire was reported at Joint Base Cape Cod around 4:30 AM. “Building 3301” was heavily involved when firefighters arrived. Fire officials reported that. 2 railcars were on fire along with a building at the Transfer station. Sandwich and Falmouth FDs...
Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but remained on scene checking for any additional fire spread and ventilating smoke. No injuries were reported.
