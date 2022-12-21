ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football trying to win another national title with an offensive coordinator on his way out

ATLANTA, GA -- Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said he was with Ohio State about 90 percent of the time when the Buckeyes were in the thick of their Peach Bowl prep in Columbus. Ryan Day wanted Wilson to stick around, Wilson wanted to stick around if that’s what Day wanted, and the result is that Ohio State is once again chasing a national title with an offensive coordinator preparing to leave Columbus.
Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.
Alabama’s already given Ohio State the aggressive blueprint to beat Georgia

ATLANTA — If Ohio State wants to beat reigning college football national champion Georgia, all it has to do is look at the last team to do so. Alabama thumped the Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship by using a blueprint that the Buckeyes can apply this season and practically any under Ryan Day. All they have to do is throw the ball early and as often as possible.
