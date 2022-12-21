MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro's 16 points helped Marquette defeat Seton Hall 83-69 on Tuesday night. Ighodaro added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (10-4). Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 from the field. Kam Jones recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

