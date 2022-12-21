Read full article on original website
Ighodaro has 16 in Marquette's 83-69 win over Seton Hall
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro's 16 points helped Marquette defeat Seton Hall 83-69 on Tuesday night. Ighodaro added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (10-4). Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 from the field. Kam Jones recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.
Texas A&M 64, Northwestern St. 52
NORTHWESTERN ST. (8-5) Wilmore 1-1 0-2 2, J.Black 5-21 0-0 15, Hampton 0-3 1-4 1, Haney 6-16 0-1 16, Sharp 5-16 2-2 15, Prim 0-1 0-0 0, Jos.Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Kuath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 3-9 52.
