Pennsylvania State

Cardinals’ JJ Watt announces retirement from NFL via tweet

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he’s leaving the NFL. He included a picture of his newborn son, who was at the Cardinals’ game Sunday:. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. “My last ever NFL home game. “My heart is filled with...
The 10 largest layoffs in Pa. in 2022

Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving

Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
