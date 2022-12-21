Read full article on original website
Student aid; governor’s year; NFL roundup: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. High: 38; Low: 24. Partly cloudy. More homelessness: Those in the Harrisburg area who assist the homeless population are pointing to indicators that the problem is growing, driven in part by a tight housing market that makes it easier to fall into homelessness and harder to get out.
Cardinals’ JJ Watt announces retirement from NFL via tweet
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he’s leaving the NFL. He included a picture of his newborn son, who was at the Cardinals’ game Sunday:. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. “My last ever NFL home game. “My heart is filled with...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $201 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 17-41-47-60-61,...
The 10 largest layoffs in Pa. in 2022
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving
Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
These historic Pennsylvania spots are the latest to get their own markers | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
PHEAA refocuses on helping Pa. students access higher education with smaller workforce
Pennsylvania’s student financial aid agency is ending the year with 724 fewer employees than it had at the start of 2022 and a greater focus on helping the state’s students access post-secondary education. Some of that reduction in the size of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency’s workforce...
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet. The number of state...
local21news.com
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
After a brutal holiday weekend, central Pa. is starting to warm up again
Central Pennsylvania could see mid 50-degree weather to ring in 2023 — just a week after temperatures were in the single digits. Temperatures will peak in the mid 30s Tuesday but steadily rise over the coming days, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters said Wednesday will be sunny, with...
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead...
Rebellious suburban Philly residents take novel legal approach to thwart sewer system sale
An uprising by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town’s residents who are unhappy about the privatization of their town’s sewer system moved into uncharted territory this month with the creation of a panel to rewrite the town’s governing charter to block the sale of the town’s wastewater utility.
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
Ohio man charged in crash that killed two sisters on Pa. turnpike: police
An Ohio man who drove head-on into another vehicle, killing two sisters on the Pa. turnpike last week, is now charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, according to state police. Jagminder Singh, 41, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by...
butlerradio.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
NY Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about career, college
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”...
After delay, Pennsylvania certifies November election results
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all...
