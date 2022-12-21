ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Commanders, Snyder facing suit over ‘Hogs’ branding

Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders are facing another lawsuit again, this time by the alleged owners of the original HOGS trademark. Washington legends Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean, and Doc Walker expect to sue Snyder over copyright compensation claims related to “The Hogs” legacy.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Makes Huge Donation To Bowie State University

KD’s donation will help BSU enhance its facilities. Kevin Durant has always repped for his home state of Maryland. Whenever he has the opportunity, Durant will make charitable contributions to organizations in the area. Additionally, he has expressed support for the schools in the state, especially at the HBCU level.
BOWIE, MD
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Howard University partners with Kaplen to offer free test prep. Howard University, Washington, DC, has partnered up with Kaplen, a global provider of educational programs with comprehensive learning strategies and courses, to provide its undergraduate and graduate students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams and professional licensing exams.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Departing WTOP staffers share highlights of their time at the station

Tuning in to 103.5 WTOP-FM is second nature to millions of people who drive in the D.C. area. Whether you’re driving to work, going home, picking up your kids from school, or going into the city for a night-out, the voice of WTOP has been the welcomed back seat driver who actually knows how to get you where you’re going.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Shoppers flock to Tysons Corner Center for holiday returns, sales

Thousands of shoppers visited Tysons Corner Center on Tuesday to make holiday returns and to take advantage of some post-holiday sales. Some people who spoke with WTOP at the mall say an annual post-Christmas trip to the shopping center is a tradition. “Straight after Christmas Day, it’s sales shopping,” said...
TYSONS, VA
WTOP

Police: Teenager shot at Greenbelt apartment complex

A 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near Greenbelt Middle School in Maryland, according to police. Around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace, where they found evidence of a shooting on site. The apartment...
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

Maryland State Police say missing 1-year-old boy found unharmed

Maryland State Police say a 1-year-old boy has been found unharmed after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Baltimore County early Monday morning. The alert went out around 5 a.m. and said that Damarie Williams was last seen around midnight in the Essex area of the county. Around 5:45 a.m. police said the child was found and wasn’t hurt.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

