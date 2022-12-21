Read full article on original website
WTOP
Commanders, Snyder facing suit over ‘Hogs’ branding
Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders are facing another lawsuit again, this time by the alleged owners of the original HOGS trademark. Washington legends Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean, and Doc Walker expect to sue Snyder over copyright compensation claims related to “The Hogs” legacy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Makes Huge Donation To Bowie State University
KD’s donation will help BSU enhance its facilities. Kevin Durant has always repped for his home state of Maryland. Whenever he has the opportunity, Durant will make charitable contributions to organizations in the area. Additionally, he has expressed support for the schools in the state, especially at the HBCU level.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Howard University partners with Kaplen to offer free test prep. Howard University, Washington, DC, has partnered up with Kaplen, a global provider of educational programs with comprehensive learning strategies and courses, to provide its undergraduate and graduate students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams and professional licensing exams.
WTOP
Departing WTOP staffers share highlights of their time at the station
Tuning in to 103.5 WTOP-FM is second nature to millions of people who drive in the D.C. area. Whether you’re driving to work, going home, picking up your kids from school, or going into the city for a night-out, the voice of WTOP has been the welcomed back seat driver who actually knows how to get you where you’re going.
WTOP
Md. CEO emphasizes the importance of children having both parents, especially during the holidays
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When Lesa Britt was growing up in North Carolina, she said she felt like there was always something missing. She was the youngest of nine...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WTOP
Shoppers flock to Tysons Corner Center for holiday returns, sales
Thousands of shoppers visited Tysons Corner Center on Tuesday to make holiday returns and to take advantage of some post-holiday sales. Some people who spoke with WTOP at the mall say an annual post-Christmas trip to the shopping center is a tradition. “Straight after Christmas Day, it’s sales shopping,” said...
WTOP
Police: Teenager shot at Greenbelt apartment complex
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near Greenbelt Middle School in Maryland, according to police. Around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace, where they found evidence of a shooting on site. The apartment...
WTOP
Kayakers rescue pilot after small plane crashes into frozen Md. creek
A Navy veteran and his son had no idea they’d be orchestrating an impromptu rescue from their Anne Arundel, Maryland, home, saving a pilot who smashed into a frozen creek on the day after Christmas. John Gelinne, a 30-year retired naval officer, and his son, John Gelinne Jr., a...
WTOP
Maryland State Police say missing 1-year-old boy found unharmed
Maryland State Police say a 1-year-old boy has been found unharmed after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Baltimore County early Monday morning. The alert went out around 5 a.m. and said that Damarie Williams was last seen around midnight in the Essex area of the county. Around 5:45 a.m. police said the child was found and wasn’t hurt.
WTOP
Prince William Co. police say man dead after falling through frozen pond
A man has died after falling through ice in a Virginia pond on Saturday night. It happened at a golf club near Erinblair Loop and Piedmont Vista Drive in Haymarket, Virginia, around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Prince William County police told WTOP. Several people at the Piedmont Club Golf...
WTOP
Burst frozen pipes at Prince George’s Co. church draws crowd of helping hands
On a frigid Christmas Day, church leaders of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Laurel, Maryland, got a call from their local fire department. The church held their services as usual on Christmas morning but were alerted of burst pipes in the building later that afternoon. When they arrived, senior Pastor...
