Penn State 2023 recruit could make an early impact; the highs and lows of the Lions’ 2022 season, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a pick for an early impact player from the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class and a look at awards and key moments from the regular season. Penn State could have an early contributor in the ‘23 class in St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)...
Christian School of York Defender Classic: CSY dispatches Newport in 2 OT
The Christian School of York girls basketball team remained undefeated Tuesday night, but it wasn’t easy, as it dispatched Newport, 44-41, in double overtime at the Defender Classic. Linda Brown scored 23 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for CSY, while Rylie Bell added 13 points and 6 rebounds. Newport...
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
Bucknell to require COVID-19 masks only when mandated by state, federal governments
LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is changing its COVID-19 masking mandate with the beginning of the new year. Masks will be required only when wearing them is mandated by the state or federal government, university President John C. Bravman said. The university had been requiring masks in indoor public campus...
Hand recount of 2020 presidential election expected to cost Pa. county about $55K
WILLIAMSPORT – The hand recount of the 2020 general election ballots for president and state auditor general in Lycoming County will cost about $55,000, a commissioner says. Commissioner Tony R. Mussare said Tuesday at a county Elections Board meeting the estimated cost is about 50 cents a resident. The county has a population of approximately 113,000.
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
Pa. county seeks dismissal of lawsuit that seeks forensic audit of 2020 election results
WILLIAMSPORT – The state Elections Code does not contain a provision for a forensic audit based upon a voter’s allegations of election fraud or irregularity, Lycoming County officials say. They responded Tuesday to a demand for such a proceeding contained in a lawsuit filed in county court by...
Pa. court ruling might end ex-cop’s 11-year fight of corruption conviction
WILLIAMSPORT – A former Williamsport police lieutenant’s 11-year fight of his corruption conviction might be over. The state Supreme Court last week refused to accept the appeal of Thomas H. Ungard Jr. who contended his speedy trial rights were violated by not being brought to trial within 600 days.
