Migrants in danger as freezing weather poised to sweep US

The Guardian
 6 days ago
Rosa Falcon offers shelter to migrants in her home in downtown El Paso, Texas, on 17 December when temperatures dipped below freezing.

Recently arrived migrants in the US are expected to be hit hard by below-freezing temperatures forecast for much of the country, especially those making dangerous crossings or who lack reliable shelter.

Almost 33 million people are under winter storm watches as an Arctic blast and major storm system hit several parts of the country, Axios reports. An estimated 27 million Americans are also under wind-chill alerts.

While officials have urged many people to remain indoors, migrants with vulnerable housing are susceptible to the dangerously cold weather.

Viral images from this week showed recently arrived migrants attempting to stay warm while sleeping on the streets of El Paso, Texas, where temperatures were below freezing.

The shelter systems in El Paso and other parts of the country where migrants have been arriving have been under strain or unsafe for migrants, causing many to seek shelter elsewhere.

Other cities affected by the forecasted cold front have scrambled to provide accommodations for asylum seekers as temperatures drop.

Denver’s city council voted on Monday to extend a seven-day disaster declaration issued by Denver mayor Michael B Hancock amid the “unprecedented humanitarian crisis” of arriving migrants, reported Denver 7, a local news affiliate.

Over 1,100 migrants have arrived in the city since 9 December, with officials announcing that a 24-hour warming shelter would be available starting on Thursday for migrants and anyone else in need of housing.

In addition to sleeping in the streets, asylum seekers have also reported camping outside in freezing temperatures while waiting for appointments with immigration officials.

In November, migrants in New York City reported camping overnight before appointments with officials in the city’s immigration offices in the borough of Manhattan, many appointments that were not honored.

“It’s pretty cold, even my foot falls asleep, even I can’t move my whole hand,” said asylum seeker Edi Kiste to NY1, a local news affiliate, in November. Kiste waited outside overnight with her two-year old daughter for her appointment at the New York City immigration offices.

Shygreywolf
6d ago

If Kiste had her 2 yr old outside overnight in this cold she should be charged with child endangerment. As for all the adults being cold and in danger, they brought this on themselves by ILLEGALLY entering our country. No sympathy here.

Reply
5
The Guardian

