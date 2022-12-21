ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Here's How To Use The Do Not Disturb Feature On Your Apple Watch

Apple Watch is an excellent companion for your iPhone. It acts as an activity tracker and a compact smart device that keeps you updated about what is happening in your digital world. The device has a built-in microphone and speaker system to inform users about notifications. It also has a Taptic Engine that vibrates to provide additional feedback. However, there are times when you don't want your Apple Watch to disturb you with a social media notification or a call alert.
SlashGear

How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool

So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
SlashGear

AirPods Case Flashing Red, Green, Or White? Here's What You Need To Do

While part of the appeal of AirPods may be the fairly minimal design, that minimalism can result in confusion. Since Apple's earbuds and charging case have no built-in digital screen, they have to rely on an assortment of LED colors to tell you what's their status. This is generally pretty...
SlashGear

The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives

If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
SlashGear

The Easiest Way To Transfer Data To Your New Samsung Galaxy

Android lets you back up your phone's data quickly so you can restore it when upgrading your phone or switching devices. You can create backups of your photos, videos, files, call logs, texts, apps, and device preferences. But even if you haven't created backups, switching devices doesn't mean you have to lose any data whatsoever.
SlashGear

SlashGear

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy