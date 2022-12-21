Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow mixed with rain at low elevations and in valleys. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds will continue to decrease tonight across the area. Localized gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph are expected overnight.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 13:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 18:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Teton, northern Caribou, north central Bannock, central Power, Bonneville, southeastern Madison and southeastern Bingham Counties through 645 PM MST At 508 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Iona to near Blackfoot to near Neeley. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pocatello, American Falls, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Chubbuck, Victor, Inkom, Irwin, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Henry, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
