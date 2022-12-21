Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow mixed with rain at low elevations and in valleys. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Frank Church Wilderness; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph early this evening dissipating to 25 to 35 mph after sunset. * WHERE...Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-Wood River Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, except 2 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Centennial Mountains -Island Park- Including the cities of Island Park and Kilgore. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Comments / 0