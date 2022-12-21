Effective: 2022-12-27 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow mixed with rain at low elevations and in valleys. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO