Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO