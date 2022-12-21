Effective: 2022-12-27 19:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Madison; McNairy; Weakley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/2 mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.

BENTON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO