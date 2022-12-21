Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Jumbles: GROVE ADMIT INLAND IMPAIR

Answer: They had to delay letting customers test out the new cars because of the – DRIVING RAIN

"December's wintery breath is already clouding the pond, frosting the pane, obscuring summer's memory." – John Geddes

THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT A HOLIDAY THAT ISN'T ALL ABOUT HOW MUCH MONEY YOU SPEND. – HILARIE BURTON

YOU SHOULD HAVE RESPECTED THE MONK MUCH MORE DEEPLY. KEEP THAT IN MIND FOR FUTURE REVERENCE.

PARIS SEOUL MINSK QUITO

ORDER, RESERVE, ELOPE, EASED, DESPAIR

LAWLESS TRANSLUCENT NIBBLE TANTALIZING BRISBANE ZESTFUL ROBERT

