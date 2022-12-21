ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Gibson, Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-27 19:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Madison; McNairy; Weakley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/2 mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
