Buttigieg warns Southwest CEO he will hold airline accountable after 'meltdown'
Out of roughly 2,700 US flight cancellations already made for Wednesday, nearly all of them belong to Southwest. All other US airlines together account for fewer than 100 of those cancellations.
99-yr-old grandpa saved his village from being demolished by painting the whole town with colorful art
Ten years ago, the government wanted to wipe out the village to turn it into an apartment complex before this nonagenarian stepped up to save his home.
