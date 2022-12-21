'White Mountains Mystery: The Killing of Louise Chaput,' a documentary focused on solving a brutal and random New Hampshire homicide

Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says
AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
WMUR.com
During restoration efforts in New Hampshire, Eversource crews deploy new tool for first time
LACONIA, N.H. — As Eversource responded to thousands of outages in New Hampshire, the company brought out some new technology to deal with damage in Laconia. Company officials said crews used the “rapid pole,” which was designed by their own workers and used to take the place of the broken pole.
Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft
Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
newscentermaine.com
Man dies while hiking in New Hampshire
Officials described the man as an inexperienced hiker. Temperatures were near zero the search began.
NECN
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire has 'baby safe haven’ law for parents who cannot or will not care for newborn child
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thecase involving a woman facing charges after giving birth in the woods late Christmas night is raising questions about options for parents who might not have the means to care for a child. New Hampshire has its own version of a “baby safe haven” law, which...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Hampshire. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Hampshire. GOLF’s other course...
WMUR.com
Hundreds still without electricity in New Hampshire should get power back Wednesday, utility CEO says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four days after a storm packed with gusty winds, heavy rain and some ice, followed by frigid temperatures, hundreds of Granite Staters are still in the dark. Most of the homes still without power are New Hampshire Electric Cooperative customers. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, CEO of the...
whdh.com
New Hampshire State Trooper recovering after cruiser hit by another vehicle
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Police Trooper is recovering after another car smashed into their cruiser on I-93 north in Salem on Saturday. The Trooper was stopped in the left lane helping with another crash. Investigators say speed and poor road conditions were factors in the crash.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
WMUR.com
NH consumer protection officials monitoring as Southwest Airlines cancels more flights in, out of Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The holiday travel headaches for Southwest Airlines passengers continued on Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, where some people might not be able to fly until after the new year. After celebrating the holidays with family in New Hampshire, passengers on canceled Southwest Airlines flights are getting...
Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures
The number of strays and owner relinquishments have also increased at some shelters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures.
Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas
CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
ncsha.org
Financing for Six New Multifamily Housing Developments Approved by New Hampshire Housing Board
Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 new units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents. The following projects...
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
WMUR.com
CASA of New Hampshire - Lasting Bonds: A Volunteer Spotlight
“I don’t think that you have to have any superpowers to be a CASA. I think if you care about kids and you want to make a difference and impact in your community, you can be a great CASA,” says Kristin Faxon, a CASA volunteer. Learn how you can become a volunteer for a child in your community.
WRGB
Vermont State Police alert the public to phone scams
VERMONT (WRGB) — During this holiday season, the Vermont State Police would like to take the opportunity to remind Vermonters that neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone...
Maine artist describes hazy-looking hovering disc-shaped object
Wells, ME.Photo byGoogle. A Maine witness at Wells reported watching a silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at an altitude of 110 feet at about 5:50 p.m. on October 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
