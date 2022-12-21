Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a post-holiday retreat on Wall Street, as markets count down to the end of a painful year for investors. Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul but rose in Hong Kong as the Chinese government took further steps to reopen to foreign travel after relaxing its stringent “zero-COVID” policies.
Post Register
Wall Street opening lower; S&P off 0.2% after holiday break
BANGKOK (AP) — Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy. Oil prices are rising. Southwest Airlines is down the most in almost three months after a wave of flight cancellations attracted scrutiny by regulators.
Post Register
Stocks close lower on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
Stocks closed lower Tuesday, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite finished 1.4% lower. Both indexes were coming off their third straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1% gain.
Government refuses to publish economic benefits estimate of latest Brexit trade deal
The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it "isn't appropriate".Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult to measure....
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
Comments / 0