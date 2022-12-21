NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is treating a dog that was abandoned in a cardboard box on their property. The shelter says the dog was at left their gate around 9 p.m. on Dec. 22. They say the dog was left to die with a life-threatening injury. The shelter’s surgical team rushed her into surgery when they found her the next morning.

